Wild video shows stolen car spinning and crashing in Maynard before driver runs away from police

Maynard police shared the video on social media and asked for the public’s help to identify the driver, who fled from the scene on foot and escaped police.

In the video, a Toyota Avalon sedan speeds down the street, spinning in circles as sparks fly underneath the vehicle. Suddenly the driver’s side door flings open, and as the car continues to spin, a person lands on the ground and runs away.

A home security camera captured wild video footage of a stolen car spinning out and crashing in Maynard shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police believe the driver of the Toyota was part of an “organized group of suspects” who stole several vehicles from Leominster, Sudbury, and Maynard.

The call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when Maynard police received reports that people appeared to be breaking into cars near the Christmas Motors dealership on Acton Street.

The Toyota Avalon was actually stolen from Brown’s Body & Paint, which is located next to Christmas Motors, police said.

“There were two vehicles stolen from Brown’s, both were recovered shortly after,” Deputy Chief Christopher J. Troiano said in an email.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw several cars blocking the roadway and vehicles leaving the area. One of the vehicles was seen driving down Route 27 and turning the wrong way onto Main Street, and officers activated their blue emergency lights and attempted to stop it, police said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle “drove off at a high rate of speed and later crashed” in the area of 217 Main St., and the suspect fled on foot.

Police identified the stolen vehicles as a white BMW X4 stolen from Sudbury and later found in Worcester; a white Chrysler stolen from Leominster and later found in Fitchburg; a gray Dodge Ram stolen from Maynard and later found in Maynard; a gray Toyota RAV4 stolen from Leominster that has not been found; and the gray Toyota Avalon stolen from Maynard and recovered following the crash.

Maynard police believe that there were at least 8 to 10 suspects involved and at least two other vehicles that were stolen from Leominster that remain missing.

The incident is being investigated by the Maynard police with assistance from area departments and the State Police.

Maynard Police is asking anyone who may have camera footage during that time in the areas of Brown Street or Main Street to contact Maynard Police Sergeant Trista Manchuso or Detective Joe Morahan by phone at 978-897-1011 or by email at tmanchuso@maynardpolice.com and jmorahan@maynardpolice.com.





