What to know about Narcan as it heads for drug store shelves: Should everyone carry it?

I’m not a drug user, and I’m pretty sure I don’t know any drug users. Should I still carry Narcan?

Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, is expected to be available for over-the-counter purchase as early as this week — a move public health experts say is crucial to ending the opioid crisis. As the medication becomes more accessible, here’s what you need to know about who should carry Narcan and how to use it.

“Overdoses can be unexpected and ... anyone can be a substance user,” said Evan Russell, a nurse practitioner and co-director of harm reduction services at the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. It’s important for the public to be prepared to recognize the signs of an overdose and respond quickly, he said.

As the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to contaminate most street drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, it is driving record numbers of overdose deaths in Massachusetts.

“People think of Narcan as an intervention for people who intentionally use drugs, but there’s a lot of people who are unintentionally exposed to opioids,” said Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children.

People taking prescription opioids to manage pain should also have Narcan readily available, Russell said.

People should bring Narcan with them to concerts, clubs, and sporting events, where people are likely to use drugs, he said.

Hadland also encourages parents to keep Narcan at home in case their children are accidentally exposed to opioids, which are the leading cause of poisoning-related deaths in children 5 and younger, according to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics in March.

What types of overdoses does it reverse?

Narcan is a version of the drug naloxone, which can reverse the effects of opioids, including fentanyl, heroin, and prescription painkillers such as OxyContin. It will not work for non-opioid drugs such as cocaine, alcohol, and benzodiazepines such as Xanax and Ativan.

What are signs that someone is overdosing, and what should I do if they are?

“When opiates cause overdose, they basically tell your brain to stop breathing,” said Dr. Scott Weiner, chair of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. So, if someone is breathing normally, they would not need naloxone but may still need other medical attention, he said.

The main sign that someone is overdosing is if their breath is shallow or stopped, or if they appear to be drowsy or losing consciousness. Even if they are awake, they will likely be unable to talk or have trouble responding. Other signs to look out for are pale or blue skin and choking or gurgling sounds.

People who are blacking out or falling asleep from alcohol intoxication will appear similar to those having an opioid overdose, sleepy and difficult to wake up, he said, but should not be having the same kind of breathing troubles.

Bystanders should first approach the person and try to wake them up by asking if they are OK or tapping them on the shoulder. If the person doesn’t respond, call 911 and then administer Narcan.

Given the safety of Narcan, experts encourage people to use the medication even when in doubt. “If they’re not responding because they’re intoxicated with something else like alcohol, it’s not going to have an effect on them at all,” Weiner said.

Can I be sued for using Narcan on someone who doesn’t need it?

No. Massachusetts’s Good Samaritan law protects those acting in “good faith” to administer naloxone to people who reasonably appear to be experiencing an opiate-related overdose.

How does it work?

Like other nasal sprays, Narcan is simple to use and must be sprayed into the nose, according to Hadland. It’s extremely safe with no serious side effects and works within minutes.

After removing the spray from its packaging, place it in either nostril of the person experiencing an overdose and firmly press the plunger to release the medication.

If the person still does not respond after 2 to 3 minutes, additional doses should be administered every few minutes until medical help arrives or they regain consciousness. Multiple doses may be required to treat the effects of stronger opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where can I find Narcan?

Like many other states, Massachusetts has a statewide standing order that allows residents to get naloxone from behind a pharmacy counter without a prescription. All licensed retail pharmacies in the state are required to maintain a continuous supply.

MassHealth and many private insurers also cover the cost of naloxone, according to Hadland, who said he opts to get it through his insurance. There are also several state-funded programs that provide naloxone and other harm-reduction services. A full list of programs can be found on the state website.

Starting as early as this week, it will also be available over-the-counter at pharmacies across the country, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved it for over-the-counter sales in March. The medication will have a suggested retail price of $44.99, according to a press release from drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions.

On Tuesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced it will fully cover the cost of overdose reversal medication for over-the-counter use. MassHealth also plans to cover over-the-counter naloxone with no limit to the quantity covered, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services told the Globe.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her @_ZeinaMohammed.