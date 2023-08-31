White 14-year-old called Black teenager racial slur then tried to drown him, Cape district attorney says

The district attorney’s office said prosecutors are charging the 14-year-old as a youthful offender, which means the proceedings are public and the process is similar to that of an adult.

The defendant, who was not named, was found dangerous and held without bail Thursday by a Barnstable Juvenile Court judge a day after a grand jury indictment, District Attorney Robert Galibois’ office said.

A white 14-year-old was indicted on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly called a Black teenager a racial slur and then tried to drown him, the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday night.

The district attorney’s office said the indictment stems from a July 19 incident involving two white and one Black male juveniles at Goose Pond in Chatham.

The 14-year-old defendant “picked up a stone, threatened the victim with it,” and called the Black teenager a racial slur, according to the district attorney’s office.

Galibois’ office said the victim then told the defendant and the other juvenile that he couldn’t swim and put on a life jacket. After that, all three entered the water together, the office said.

“Once in the water the juvenile defendant proceeded to pull on the victim’s life jacket and submerged him underwater 4 to 5 times, causing the victim breathing distress,” Galibois’ office wrote in a news release. “The third juvenile laughed at the victim during the attempted drowning and referred to the victim as ‘George Floyd.’”

Floyd was the Black man whose murder in May 2020 by Minneapolis police officers spurred protests across the country.

The 14-year-old defendant then swam under the Black teen and attempted to grab his feet and pull him under, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim yelled for help, and a bystander came into the water and intervened, according to Galibois’ office.

The defendant is due back in Barnstable Juvenile Court on September 13 on the charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

