Winter is coming to Mt. Washington

It’s not even September. But on Mount Washington, there are already signs that winter is coming.
While New England prepares for a warm Labor Day Weekend, the peak in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, experienced its first snowfall of the season Thursday morning, officials said.
For the first time since June, temperatures at the summit fell below freezing, and snow fell for the first time “in the 2023-2024 season,” the Mount Washington Observatory posted on Facebook.
While the ice and snow was only seen above 6,000 feet and is expected to melt quickly, conditions on the mountain are expected to remain cold and windy, especially on the higher terrain, so hikers should dress as if it’s fall, the post said.
At 10:15 a.m., the temperature at the summit was 33 degrees, with winds of 44 miles per hour, making the wind chill a brisk 17 degrees.
