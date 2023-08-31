Winter is coming to Mt. Washington

It’s not even September. But on Mount Washington, there are already signs that winter is coming.

While New England prepares for a warm Labor Day Weekend, the peak in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, experienced its first snowfall of the season Thursday morning, officials said.

For the first time since June, temperatures at the summit fell below freezing, and snow fell for the first time “in the 2023-2024 season,” the Mount Washington Observatory posted on Facebook.