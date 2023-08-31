Mitch McConnell ‘medically clear’ to do job, attending physician of Congress says

The attending physician of Congress said House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “medically clear” to continue with his schedule, one day after McConnell suffered his second public incident of freezing up in five weeks, prompting questions about his health that his aides have declined to address.
"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, said in a statement Thursday. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."
Monahan added: “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” He referred to an incident in early March in which McConnell fell and suffered a concussion and a broken rib at a private dinner at a Washington hotel. The Kentucky Republican was absent from the Senate for nearly six weeks as he recovered from his injuries. He returned to the Senate in April.
Wednesday’s episode appeared similar to the one in July. After that incident, McConnell walked to his office and returned minutes later to continue answering questions. His aides also said at the time that McConnell felt “momentarily lightheaded,” and McConnell insisted he was fine.
The July incident raised questions about McConnell’s health and concerns over his ability to serve his full leadership term. His office later said in a statement that he “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.”
In March, McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion and a fractured rib after he tripped and fell at a D.C. hotel. He returned to work about six weeks later.
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as Republican leader since 2007.
