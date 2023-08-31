Mitch McConnell ‘medically clear’ to do job, attending physician of Congress says

The attending physician of Congress said House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “medically clear” to continue with his schedule, one day after McConnell suffered his second public incident of freezing up in five weeks, prompting questions about his health that his aides have declined to address.

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, said in a statement Thursday. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."

Monahan added: “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” He referred to an incident in early March in which McConnell fell and suffered a concussion and a broken rib at a private dinner at a Washington hotel. The Kentucky Republican was absent from the Senate for nearly six weeks as he recovered from his injuries. He returned to the Senate in April.