Proud Boy leaders sentenced for Jan. 6 crimes

Biggs was one of four Proud Boys found guilty at trial earlier this year of engaging in a seditious conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in power by force, along with obstructing Congress and other crimes.

“That day broke our tradition of peaceful transfer of power,” said US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly as he sentenced Joseph Biggs, 39, of Florida. “We don’t have it anymore.”

A former leader in the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison, just shy of the longest punishment imposed on a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, found guilty of a separate seditious conspiracy involving his extremist group, was sentenced earlier this year to 18 years in prison. In both cases, judges applied enhancements for terrorism that pushed the sentencing range they must consider.

Later in the day, Kelly sentenced another Proud Boys leader, Zachary Rehl, to 15 years in prison.

Rehl was seen on video spraying a chemical irritant at law enforcement officers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but he repeatedly lied about that assault while he testified at his trial, federal prosecutors said.

The Justice Department argued that Biggs is as responsible as former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio for the group’s involvement in the Capitol attack and that both men engaged in terrorism.

“They aimed to intimidate and terrify” not just lawmakers but “the rest of the country that they didn’t agree with and make them yield to their political point of view,” Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough said in court. “That’s no different than the act of a spectacular bombing of a building.”

He said deterrence was necessary precisely because the Proud Boys were able to create that fear without any weapons of mass destruction.

Biggs said in a tearful statement to the judge that he was not a seducer of men but one of the “seduced.”

“I know that I messed up that day, but I’m not a terrorist,” Biggs said. “My curiosity got the better of me, and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.” He said he had been planning for Jan. 6 to be his last outing with the Proud Boys, and that his violent statements were a way to vent his anger over being injured in combat and learning that a young family member had been abused. “I used that rhetoric . . . to cope and to not take violent action,” he said.

Defense attorney Norm Pattis argued that it was harsh sentences for the Proud Boys that would make “people afraid to go to protests, for fear that if they become violent their incendiary speech might be used against them.”

Kelly responded that it was “fair game” to consider protected speech as evidence of criminal intent. “People’s fear that if they get violent their words will be used against them — there’s simply no legal reason why that can’t be,” he said. But he agreed that the Proud Boys’ conduct, while “extremely serious,” wasn’t the same as trying to “blow up a skyscraper.”

Prosecutors argued Biggs had “talents” that made him particularly dangerous. As a former employee of Infowars host Alex Jones, who helped organize the rally that preceded the riot, Biggs had a national platform. As a combat veteran, he had military experience. And he was close with Tarrio, who was barred from D.C. before Jan. 6 over the theft and destruction of a Black Lives Matter flag at an earlier protest.

With Tarrio unavailable, Biggs was put in charge of the Proud Boys’ on-the-ground efforts alongside Ethan Nordean of the Seattle area, who is set to be sentenced Friday.

A large contingent of Proud Boys marched to the Capitol before Trump directed his supporters there. Then, prosecutors say, Biggs led the growing mob forward through barricades and into the building.

After the riot, Biggs lied to the FBI, saying first that he wasn’t at the Capitol and then that he was but he never went inside. He also encouraged other Proud Boys to delete any potentially incriminating messages after Tarrio’s arrest. Like several other Proud Boys, Biggs was in contact with federal agents in advance of Jan. 6 but only provided information about the group’s enemies on the left, according to court records.

Representing both Biggs and Rehl, defense attorney Pattis argued that they were not responsible for the violence of others or for Trump’s efforts to undermine the democratic process. Of the five Proud Boys who went on trial together, only one was convicted of assaulting an officer — Dominic Pezzola, for stealing a police riot shield that he then used to break a window and create the rioters’ first point of entry into the Capitol building. Pezzola was also the only defendant acquitted on the seditious conspiracy charge.

“There is a crisis of legitimacy in this country,” Pattis said, but “to suggest that this is the responsibility of Mr. Biggs is silly.” He questioned why Trump was not charged with seditious conspiracy when he was indicted on other felonies related to the 2020 election.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.