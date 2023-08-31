Council allegations highlight need for anti-bullying rules

After she experienced what she described as a hostile and toxic work environment at an April 12 council meeting, Christine O’Donnell, the council’s compliance director and staff counsel, filed a written complaint with Michelle Goldberg, the council’s staff director. Goldberg did not respond to an emailed question from the editorial board about how complaints like that are handled. However, according to Flynn, while there is a policy on discrimination and sexual and other forms of harassment, “[t]here is no formal process currently to address complaints if someone experienced workplace bullying.” To fix that, he has put forward a proposed draft policy that “would clearly communicate that bullying is not tolerated and outline complaint mechanisms for those who experienced bullying.”

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn’s anti-bullying proposal for the council deserves serious consideration, especially after a staff attorney for the council filed an internal complaint alleging she was intimidated and ridiculed by three councilors — Ricardo Arroyo, Kendra Lara, and Julia Mejia.

Arroyo and Lara have publicly denied O’Donnell’s allegations, while Mejia has not addressed them. O’Donnell’s complaint, meanwhile, is mired in speculation about who initially leaked it to the Boston Herald. A review by the Globe of the geotagged location of photos of the letter, which were forwarded by a Herald reporter to a city councilor, suggest they were sent from a home on the South Boston street where Flynn lives. Arroyo believes Flynn is behind the leak and accuses him of violating state ethics law. Flynn, however, told the Globe he “didn’t leak anything” and “didn’t send anything to any reporter.”

All that poisonous back-and-forth is more evidence of a City Council gone wild with dysfunction. But it doesn’t detract from the merits of Flynn’s proposal. In fact, it’s more reason to adopt it.

The Boston City Council is a workplace like any other, where everyone deserves to operate in a safe, harassment- and bully-free environment. What O’Donnell describes in her complaint is anything but that.

Her allegations stem from an exchange she said took place during a recess of the April 12 meeting. A legal question arose regarding a committee assignment for a hearing. While she, Flynn, and the city clerk were discussing the matter, O’Donnell alleges that “Councilor Arroyo was yelling out from his seat continuously saying who is the decision maker and yelling out the rule in question.” She alleges Lara and Mejia were also making disparaging comments about her. “These actions are leading to the point where I am not able to do my job effectively without fear of retribution or retaliation,” she wrote. “There is a toxic work environment at the City Council where individuals are afraid to speak up for fear of retribution or retaliation.”

Flynn’s anti-bullying proposal would encourage employees to bring forward complaints of “inappropriate, offensive, and intimidating actions.” Once a councilor, chief of staff, staff director, or supervisor is notified of an incident, it must be reported to the Office of Human Resources, at which point the City of Boston “will promptly begin an investigative procedure.” The results of the investigation would be shared with the managing councilor if the offender is a staffer; or with the council president if the offender is a city councilor. Any employee of the council who is found to have violated this policy “will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.” (An elected councilor found to have violated the policy couldn’t be fired, obviously; but such findings can and should be shared with the public.)

Flynn has already held one working session on the policy, and another is scheduled for Sept. 8. “This is a priority for me and it is my goal to pass an anti-bullying policy by the end of my term as council president,” he told the editorial board.

Another point of interest regarding O’Donnell’s complaint concerns the matter of what is recorded during City Council meetings. Both Arroyo and O’Donnell believed the exchange in question was on video, but it isn’t. As Goldberg explained via email, “While the Chamber cameras are technically on during a recess, if a camera shot is not going through the main feed it is not recorded. During a recess, a slide indicating the occurrence of the recess takes over the main feed, so that is the only thing recorded.” Why? A recess is not an executive session. Anyone present at the meeting can see what’s happening. Why not keep the camera running for those watching remotely?

With all the political intrigue surrounding this City Council, the more transparency, the better.

