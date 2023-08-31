Brandeis would strike a sour note by ending music PhD program

Re “Brandeis planning to shutter music PhD programs” (Metro, Aug. 26): Let’s ignore, for the moment, the reality that Brandeis University’s doctoral degree programs in music have graduated dozens of eminent scholars, who have graced the faculties of Harvard, Princeton, Boston University, and New England Conservatory, among other fine schools.

I invite the Brandeis administration to imagine how Albert Einstein, who said, “I live my daydreams in music,” might have received the university’s plan to shutter these programs.

On a related note, the university forgets that “investment”-worthy STEM disciplines, such as neuroscience, have increasingly tapped musical expertise to conduct their research. Surely there are funding sources, public and private, that can help defray the shortfalls in question. Brandeis must exercise better diligence in this regard.