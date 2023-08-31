We can’t be returning to the child labor abuses of yesteryear

Reading Marcela García’s Aug. 26 Opinion column “Should children be allowed to work?” reminded me of my childhood in the 1950s. My father worked for the New York State Department of Labor investigating illegal labor practices. His stories about young children working in sweatshops or doing piecework at home made a strong impression on me.

I was proud of his work to prevent the abuse of these young people. He understood the value of work even for teenagers, and I had working papers as a teenager that permitted me to work under state guidelines. But he railed against those who used children inappropriately.