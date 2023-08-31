He sees long-run gain in the short-term pain of Red Line shutdown

Re “Another season, another T closure: Eng says 16 days of work will ease Red Line woes” (Page A1, Aug. 25): I am encouraged to see the MBTA taking extraordinary steps to address severe Red Line slowdowns. Although nobody is happy with closing portions of the Red Line for extended periods, the Oct. 14-29 shutdown should start to address the slowdowns. With a few additional shutdowns to repair other sections of the line, I am hopeful the T can return the Red Line to a more reasonable service level.

Michael Schneider