Attleboro girls volleyball aims to deliver emphatic season and cap lightning rise from the depths

In a three-year span, the Bombardiers went 1-9 to 10-10 to 18-3. This fall, nearly the entire squad returns. In the fall of 2021, Attleboro reached the tournament for the first time in 13 years, advanced to the quarterfinals last year, and now seek an even deeper run. Perhaps even the program’s first championship.

It was the only win that season, but it began a meteoric rise.

It all started with a 3-1 victory over Taunton in the COVID-delayed Fall 2 season in 2021. Natalie Brojek, then a freshman, won her first game as a varsity starter and Mary Katherine Runey her first as head coach.

“We all inspire each other. It’s been such a great journey,” Brojek said. “If you told me my freshman year that we’d be one of the top teams in the tournament, I would not have believed you. I’m loving the level of competition, the level of drive. It’s insane how much we’ve grown as a team altogether.”

Brojek, whose 637 assists last season put her past 1,000 for her career, is the only common starter between that one-win season and the upcoming one. She worked with Runey as they grew together, building the potent program.

“It was us against the world that year,” the senior setter said. “We’ve continued to grow. I see her as a coach, and I see her as one of my best friends. I feel like I can tell her anything.”

Mary Katherine Runey (center) took over the Attleboro program in Brojek's freshman year, and the two have been at the center of its success the past three seasons. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Added Runey: “When you take over a program, you try to find the people that are going to align with the values you have for the team. There’s never a doubt that Natalie and I were on the same page.”

A big part of the astonishing spike in wins came in the form of front line reinforcements: a loaded class of talented freshmen arriving in the fall of 2021.

Twins Ellie (middle hitter/blocker) and Addie Shelton (outside hitter), who became varsity starters last year, have been playing volleyball as long as they’ve been able. Outside hitter Julia Leonardo started right out of the gate and earned Globe All-Scholastic honors as a sophomore, posting 411 kills, 230 digs, and 59 aces.

Leonardo and Brojek fostered a friendship that also helped strengthen their connection on the court.

“Freshman year we had to get to know each other, but once we connected … I can tell now what she’s going to set,” Leonardo said. “On and off the court, we’re going to be there for each other.”

It is more than just the duo’s skill, but their mind-set that lifts the team up so much.

“The thing that makes them stand out the most to me is they’re first and foremost team players,” Runey said. “They want what’s best for everybody on the court.

“Individually, their volleyball knowledge is out of this world.”

Ellie and Addie Shelton share a connection that goes far deeper than mere teammates, which has only helped Attleboro continue to excel. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

As the team grows quickly — there were 115 players at tryouts — Brojek and Leonardo lead a welcoming culture.

“When we came in, they were models for us, let us in even though we were newer,” Addie Shelton said. “They helped us adapt, and we learned from them.”

Runey believes the Shelton sisters, who were second and third on the team in kills last season, didn’t receive the recognition they deserved, and they look “better than they ever have” entering their junior year. They have a special connection of their own.

“Being able to play with each other is always such a great experience,” Ellie Shelton said. “We have been able to push each other a little bit more, because we knew we could criticize each other so we could grow together, rather than being put down by the criticism.”

Though the team fell to Lincoln-Sudbury in last year’s Division 1 quarterfinals, the loss showed the Bombardiers where they needed to improve. After they took the first set, they weren’t able to keep up with the adjustments L-S, a Division 1 finalist, made.

Runey meets with players regularly to discuss the direction of the team and what they need to do to progress. Entering their fourth season together, Brojek and Runey both saw how the team needed to adapt.

“We’re coming up with new plays, new combinations. Players aren’t playing the same positions we’re used to,” Brojek said. “We’re cooking up new plays and ingredients.

“It’s brewing and it’s going to be something good, one of the best seasons we’re going to have.”

Julia Leonardo, a Globe All-Scholastic as a sophomore with more than 400 kills and 200 digs, is part of a welcoming core that has helped the Attleboro program continue to expand. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Set points

• Years of program building went into Tewksbury’s Division 3 championship run last year. They’ll try to do it again after graduating six of their 12 players, including D3 Player of the Year Carrina Barron.

After entering the 2022 MIAA tournament with a 16-4 record, the Redmen put together a dominant stretch in which they only dropped one set, taking the championship, 3-1, over Dennis-Yarmouth. Though only a few players on this season’s roster played in that stretch, they all have seen what it takes to be state champions.

“Coming in, we have a very driven and focused team where the majority of our players are playing in the offseason, doing everything they can to get better,” coach Allie Luppi said. “We have new members to the team that are bringing a fun energy. I’m excited to see how that works out for us.”

Libero Ava Fernandes was a leader through last year’s run, and returns as a senior captain. McKayla Conley, Chloe Burns, and Ava Nordbruch add senior varsity experience to the front line.

“Collectively, my senior class does a great job of being the strong young adults … showing the leadership you’d want for your team,” Luppi said.

• Coach John Fleming thinks his Winchester squad has a good mix of young players and returning varsity experience from a 20-3 squad.

“We have a lot of girls ready to step into [vacated] roles,” he said. “We had some players waiting in the wings last year and showed some good improvement. It’s nice to have those players who not only have returning varsity experience but started [and have] been in tough competitive games.”

Libero Margo Kaduson, a Middlesex League All-Star as a sophomore, is a skilled passer. Senior hitter Gabi Williams adds experience to the front line. Johanna Melhorn, who started as a freshman last season, brings height and athleticism.

“Our goal is always to compete in the Middlesex League,” Fleming said. “We want to be playing our best in the state tournament.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.