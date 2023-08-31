Will Emmett Morehead keep building? Who will replace Zay Flowers? Six things to watch as Boston College football opens.

“This is as excited as I’ve been to coach a group,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said.

The Eagles return 74 percent of their overall production, which ranks 13th in the nation. They’re confident this year will be different.

With last year in the past — yet still looming as a constant reminder — Boston College football is ready to ensure that a 3-9 season doesn’t happen again.

The first test for the Eagles comes Saturday, at noon, at home against Northern Illinois. Here are six story lines to follow for this season:

1. Can they capitalize on a relatively easy schedule?

The Eagles have arguably their most favorable schedule yet in Hafley’s tenure.

Northern Illinois also finished 3-9 last year. Holy Cross plays in the Football Championship Subdivision. Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, UConn, Virginia Tech, and Miami all finished with six wins or fewer a season ago.

For the first time since 2004, the Eagles aren’t facing Clemson, and they also don’t see Notre Dame. Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Miami are the toughest matchups on paper.

2. Will quarterback Emmett Morehead keep trending in the right direction?

Morehead started the last four games of 2022 as a redshirt freshman and totaled more than 1,000 passing yards and 9 touchdowns in that span. He was one of three freshmen in the country with multiple games of 325 passing yards and three TDs.

Morehead spearheaded a scintillating, come-from-behind win over North Carolina State — the Eagles’ first victory over an Associated Press-ranked opponent since 2014. However, he finished 1-3 as a starter.

“Hopefully last year is as hard as it’s going to get for me and for this team,” Morehead said.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound righthander is poised to take another leap. Hafley officially named Morehead the starter against NIU, with Central Florida transfer Thomas Castellanos as the backup.

3. Can the offensive line bounce back?

At the start of last season, BC had just four career starts among its active offensive linemen. The line combined to miss 33 games last year, good for 55 percent of potential starts.

This year, the unit boasts 135 starts, with the return of preseason All-American right guard Christian Mahogany (ACL) and the additions of transfers Kyle Hergel (Texas State, left guard) and Logan Taylor (Virginia, left tackle). Norwell products Drew Kendall (center) and Ozzy Trapilo (right tackle) round out a deep group, and Jack Conley, Kevin Cline, Dwayne Allick, and others all have experience.

Last year, in large part because of injuries, the Eagles ranked last in the nation in rushing yards (63.3). This season, with Pat Garwo and Alex Broome back as the main ball-carriers, there’s plenty of room for improvement. Avoiding constant third-and-long situations is a must.

“Long term, I think it was really beneficial,” Kendall said. “It got guys hundreds of game reps. Now they’re there, and they’re hungry to get that taste again.”

4. No one can replace Zay Flowers, but who will catch passes?

BC’s all-time leader in every major receiving category is now with the Baltimore Ravens, and no one’s going to put up those eye-popping numbers anytime soon.

However, the unit has experience all over. UCF transfer Ryan O’Keefe, Jaden Williams, and Joseph Griffin are the listed starters, and Dino Tomlin, Taji Johnson, Lewis Bond, and others provide depth. Tight ends George Takacs and Jeremiah Franklin are also in the mix.

O’Keefe, in particular, is a name to know. According to receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, Flowers is more shifty, but O’Keefe is faster in a straight line.

“Yes, Zay was great, but we have to move on,” Tomlin said. “He’s not here anymore. I don’t know if we necessarily think about it like that, like, ‘How are we going to replace Zay?’ We’ve got guys that can really play.”

5. Can the defense respond after a tough season?

The Eagles ranked 99th in the nation in scoring defense last year, allowing 30.3 points per game.

They gave up 44 to Florida State, 31 to Clemson, 43 to Wake Forest, 38 to Duke, 44 to Notre Dame, and 32 to Syracuse.

The talent was there, but the consistency wasn’t.

“We went through a lot of adversity, a lot of trials and tribulations,” said defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. “At the same time, those are lessons. This offseason, we’ve gotten a lot closer as a defensive unit.”

He anchors a much-improved line alongside Shitta Sillah, Cam Horsley, and Michigan transfer George Rooks. Jaylen Blackwell, Vinny DePalma, and Kam Arnold are catalysts at linebacker. Jalen Cheek, Elijah Jones, Cole Batson, John Pupel, Victor Nelson, and Amari Jackson are contributors in the secondary.

6. Do the coaching changes pay dividends?

Steve Shimko is offensive coordinator, Rob Chudzinski is associate head coach for offense and offensive development, and Matt Applebaum is back to lead the offensive line.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan are co-defensive coordinators.

Hafley also added former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as outside linebackers coach — someone he considers a mentor and close friend.

Said Hafley, “This is as much fun as I’ve had coming to work every day since I’ve been here.”

Sept. 2, vs. Northern Illinois, noon (ACC)

Sept. 9, vs. Holy Cross, noon (ACC)

Sept. 16, vs. Florida State, noon (ABC)

Sept. 23, at Louisville, TBA

Sept. 30, vs. Virginia, TBA

Oct. 7, at Army, noon (CBSSN)

Oct. 21, at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 28, vs. UConn, TBA

Nov. 3, at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 11, vs. Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 16, at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24, vs. Miami, noon (ABC)

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.