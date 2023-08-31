Celtics sign sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk to one-year contract

Mykhailiuk, 26, was used sparingly by the Knicks during the first half of last season before stepping into a larger role following a midseason trade to the Hornets. He played 19 games for Charlotte and averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from the 3-point arc.

With the roster mostly set earlier this summer, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he was still looking to bolster the team’s wing depth. On Thursday, the Celtics made a minor move that did just that, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk, according to a league source.

He has also played for the Pistons, Raptors, Lakers, and Thunder during his five-year career, shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics created a second open roster spot Aug. 1 when they waived forward Justin Champagnie following a lukewarm summer league performance. Boston still has one open spot, as well as a two-way contract opening.

According to a league source, the Celtics in recent weeks have conducted free agent workouts with multiple veterans, including T.J. Warren, Glenn Robinson III, Lamar Stevens, and Louis King. Also, forward Blake Griffin, who provided a solid locker-room presence and good bench minutes for the Celtics last season, remains a free agent.

The Celtics are scheduled to open training camp Oct. 3, and they will face the 76ers in their preseason opener Oct. 8.

