Deshaun Watson named one of Browns’ captains

Along with Watson, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett , left guard Joel Bitonio , linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. , and long snapper Charley Hughlett were selected in a vote announced after practice Thursday.

Watson, who was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions when he played for the Texans, was one of five Browns elected as captains by their teammates.

Deshaun Watson’s first full season in Cleveland will include another first for the quarterback: He’s a Browns captain.

Watson is the only new captain in 2023, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the honor is deserved.

“Deshaun, it’s very, very natural for him to lead,” Stefanski said. “And I think he’s comfortable leading from out in front. I think he’s comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit. That’s just something he’s always done his whole life. And just the way he’s integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch.”

The Browns traded for Watson in March 2022, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a deal that brought heavy criticism to the franchise. Watson returned from his suspension and played six games, but looked rusty and not at all like the 2020 league passing leader while with the Texans.

Setback for Kupp

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice on Thursday because of a nagging hamstring injury.

Coach Sean McVay said it was “a little muscle strain” but added it was a setback for the former Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. The Rams open the season Sept. 10 in Seattle.

Kupp is going into his seventh year after missing the final eight games of last season because of a high ankle sprain. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns before the injury.

In 2021, Kupp captured the NFL’s triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947), and touchdowns (16). He scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl against the Bengals, including the game-winner with 1:25 to play.

Hockenson gets extension

The Vikings agreed to terms on a contract extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson was the eighth overall pick by the Lions in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was acquired in a deadline-day trade last year by the Vikings and had 60 catches for 519 yards in 10 games. His season total of 914 receiving yards was a career high.

Hockenson was only a limited participant for most of training camp, first citing an ear infection that caused equilibrium trouble and later attributing his absence to lower back stiffness. Hockenson repeatedly said he wasn’t holding back because of his contract extension.

“I didn’t view at as that at all,” general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “I just know there was a process that had to play out.”

Hockenson was close to a full participant in practice Wednesday, coach Kevin O’Connell said, and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the season opener Sept. 10 against the Buccaneers.

Ingold locked up

The Dolphins signed fullback Alec Ingold to a three-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth up to $17.2 million, which would make Ingold the highest-paid fullback in the AFC. Only 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s five-year, $27 million contract is worth more . . . Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson will start the season on injured reserve because of midsection and finger injuries, sidelining him for at least four games. Coach Mike McDaniel said there is a possibility that Wilson can play this season. “It was a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues, and really, we just made the assessment that he couldn’t protect himself and be himself the way we know him to be,” McDaniel said, “so time is the best healer. I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he would make a return this season, but we’ll let his body tell us.” . . . The Steelers signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary prior to the regular season. King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles. King’s arrival gives Pittsburgh’s secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring . . . Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and GM Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, died. He was 91. Obituary, page C9.