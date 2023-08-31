Guardians throw hat back into ring for AL playoff bid, claim trio of pitchers released by Angels

By getting Giolito, Moore, and López, the Guardians hope to catch the Twins, defend their division title, and make the postseason again. It could be a memorable final surge as manager Terry Francona has hinted he’ll retire in October.

After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. Cleveland will host Minnesota for a three-game series next week.

The Cleveland Guardians are hoping some Los Angeles Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason. Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles, acquisitions that didn’t cost the Guardians any prospects.

Advertisement

“Whether or not we can close the gap that’s in front of us, we don’t know,” said Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations. “But we want to try.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s something of a reversal for the Guardians, who appeared to be conceding the division at the trading deadline, when they dealt slugger Josh Bell, shortstop Amed Rosario, and starter Aaron Civale, their hottest pitcher at the time. But the Central remains winnable, and Cleveland figures it has as good a chance as anyone to take it.

“We had a unique opportunity to acquire three players to hopefully impact us moving forward as we continue to try to compete with the Twins for the AL Central,” Antonetti said. “There were a number of players on waivers, not just these three, but in the end we felt these three were the three that made the most sense for us.”

Cleveland will assume what’s left of their contracts — all three can become free agents after this season — and all would be eligible for the postseason roster if the Guardians qualify. Giolito, López and Moore were waived earlier this week along with three other players by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season and are already looking toward 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement

Los Angeles is 64-70, 11½ games out of the final wild card in the AL, and 12½ games behind Seattle in the AL West.

Reds grab Renfroe, Bader

Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader were claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds in an effort to boost their playoff push. Renfroe was claimed from the Angels and Bader from the Yankees.

The 31-year-old Renfroe hit .242 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in his first season with the Angels. A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year. Both are eligible for free agency following the World Series.

Cincinnati entered Thursday one game out of the third wild card in the National League and six back of Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The Brewers, meanwhile, signed former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple A. Donaldson was released by the Yankees this week.

Renfroe, Bader, and Donaldson are all eligible to play in the postseason.

White Sox insider Getz GM job

The Chicago White Sox promoted assistant general manager Chris Getz to GM, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series.

Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago, which is 53-81 this season, since 2002.

Advertisement

Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was drafted by the team twice and spent the first two of his seven big league seasons with the White Sox.