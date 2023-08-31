Here are 11 EMass. girls’ volleyball players to watch on the court in 2023

Defending Division 1 champion Newton North tips off the season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s preseason girls’ volleyball Top 20 poll.
But which players will star across Eastern Massachusetts? Here are 11 to watch this season.
Vivian Castano, Dennis-Yarmouth — With 162 assists across five tournament games last fall, the junior setter helped the Dolphins reach the Division 3 final.
Taylor Lacerda, Franklin — The senior outside hitter compiled 195 kills, 198 digs, and 43 aces last season, leading the Panthers to a 16-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance.
Chloe Lee, Newton North — She mashed 15 kills in last year’s Division 1 championship win over Lincoln-Sudbury. The senior outside hitter showed she can take over in big games for the Tigers.
Advertisement
Margo Kaduson, Winchester — A terrific passer, the sophomore was a Middlesex League All-Star, contributing to the Red & Black’s 20-3 finish in 2022.
Maiwenn Kamdje-Fotso, Wellesley — A Tufts commit, she led the Raiders to an 11-8 finish last fall with her strong play at the net.
Julia Leonardo, Attleboro – The junior hitter helped the Bombardiers (18-3 ) double their win total from 2021, amassing 411 kills (with a .251 hitting percentage), 230 digs, and 59 aces.
Joyce Li, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior is back at her primary position, setter, after playing a number of roles for the Division 1 state finalists last fall. Her versatility and tempo set the tone as L-S looks to get back to the finals.
Addison Pillis, Ipswich — The junior played in an integral role in the Tigers’ comeback in the Division 4 final against Case, supplying energy and 12 kills.
Hannah Storm, Case — The senior put up 292 kills and 218 digs last year, adding stout play to a defensively sound squad that reached the Division 4 final.
Advertisement
Samantha Tam, Needham — The reigning Bay State Herget MVP is coming off a 292-kill, 218-dig season in her junior year, where her Rockets went 15-5.
Sadie Wellbeloved, Barnstable — The senior setter paced the Red Hawks to a 19-3 finish and the Division 1 semifinals against Newton North.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.