Patriots claim former Panthers QB Matt Corral, per reports

The Patriots claimed quarterback Matt Corral, a 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss, Thursday, one day after he was waived by the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Panthers coach Frank Reich told ESPN he wanted to bring Corral back, had the quarterback cleared waivers.

“I would love to have Matt back,” Reich said. “He’s got a really strong arm, He’s worked as hard as anyone in the building. He spent a lot of time in this building ... So happy with the progress he’s made, and now he’s had a lot of snaps in the preseason and he’s done a good job.”