Matt Costello, Bishop Stang start three-peat attempt strong in boys golf season opener

Hopedale 155, Shrewsbury 174 — CJ Kivlehan carded an ace as part of a 37 at Hopedale Country Club, while Lucas Levasseur shot even-par 35 for the Blue Raiders (2-0) in the Dual Valley Conference win.

Costello shot a 2-over 37 at Country Club of New Bedford for the Spartans, who have won the last two South Sectional titles.

Senior Matt Costello, the defending Division 2 South Sectional boys golf champion and part of the Bishop Stang varsity since the sixth grade, led the Spartans to a season opening 194-182 victory over Duxbury on Wednesday.

Archbishop Williams 201, Weymouth 103 — Aaron McCarthy, Neil Sullivan, and Brady Sullivan all shot 2-over-par 37 at Granite Links to lead the Bishops to a non-league win.

Canton 156, Milton 164 — Joey Ryan shot a 2-over 36 to guide the Bulldogs to a season-opening non-league victory at Blue Hill Country Club.

Dartmouth 141, New Bedford 76 — The Indians were led by Michael Correia (37 Stableford points) and Will Gangi (36 points) at Whaling City Golf Course in a non-league win.

Gloucester 40.5, Swampscott 31.5 — Senior Isaiah Francis led Gloucester (1-0) to a Northeastern League win with a 3-over-par 38 at Bass Rocks Golf Club.

Marblehead 196, St. Mary’s 182 — Greg Mahan led the Magicians, shooting 1-under-par 35, as they won a non-league match at Hillview Golf Course.

North Quincy 97, Weymouth 88 — Starting their season with a non-league win at Weathervane Golf Club, co-captains Aidan Bridges (2-over 38, 16 points) and John Toland (4-over 40, 14 points) led the way for the Raiders.

Norwell 113, Middleborough 50 — Chris Marsicano was the medalist at Poquoy Brook Golf Club as the Clippers opened their season with a South Shore League win.

Pope Francis 144, West Springfield 157 — Junior Jack Dias shot an even-par 35 as the Cardinals (1-0) got four scores under 37 in a Valley League win at Franconia Golf Course.