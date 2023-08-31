scorecardresearch Skip to main content
WNBA: Sun 84, Mercury 74

Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each score 18 points as Sun finally beat Mercury

By Associated PressUpdated August 31, 2023, 52 minutes ago
(From left) Tiffany Hayes, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, and Rebecca Allen were pumped after a Suns basket.Sarah Gordon/Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun went 12 of 18 from 3-point range to beat the Phoenix Mercury, 84-74, on Thursday night.

Harris was 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line and matched her career high for points and Hiedeman was 4 of 6 from long range. DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 for the Sun (25-11). Alyssa Thomas had her 26th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and added eight assists.

Brittney Griner had 15 points and Sug Sutton 13 for the Mercury (9-27), who beat Connecticut in each of their other two meetings this season, both in Phoenix.

Rookie Ashley Joens went 3 of 3 from 3-point range to pull Phoenix within 73-67 with 2:38 to go. Harris answered with a 3-pointer, made a layup after a turnover, and then hit another 3 after Griner’s layup to make it 81-69 with a minute left.

The Sun were 24 of 30 from the line.

Phoenix, now 1-17 on the road, was 7 of 11 on threes and free throws.

Bonner had 7 points in the last minute of the first half, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Sun cut a 9-point deficit to 41-38 at halftime.

Phoenix, without Diana Taurasi who has a toe injury, shot 50 percent to 31 percent for the Sun. Six of 10 Connecticut baskets were 3-pointers (6 of 11) and the Sun went 12 of 12 from the foul line.

Connecticut outscored the Mercury, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 58-49 lead into the fourth.

