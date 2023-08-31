Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each score 18 points as Sun finally beat Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun went 12 of 18 from 3-point range to beat the Phoenix Mercury, 84-74, on Thursday night.

Harris was 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line and matched her career high for points and Hiedeman was 4 of 6 from long range. DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 for the Sun (25-11). Alyssa Thomas had her 26th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and added eight assists.

Brittney Griner had 15 points and Sug Sutton 13 for the Mercury (9-27), who beat Connecticut in each of their other two meetings this season, both in Phoenix.