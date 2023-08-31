How Nebraska volleyball set the stage for the most-watched women’s sporting event of all time

But those marks have to step aside and make room for Midwest college volleyball.

The 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Chile drew 90,185 spectators to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The record was broken in 2022, when 91,648 watched soccer powers Barcelona and Wolfsburg played at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium in the Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Before Wednesday, the records for attendance at a women’s sporting event were led by global competitions in iconic venues.

An estimated 92,003 people packed Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska to watch the Nebraska women’s volleyball team beat state rival Omaha 3-0 Wednesday. It was the culmination of an event dubbed as “Volleyball Day” that put a dynastic program in front of an audience unlike any the sport had ever seen.

Advertisement

“This is a big statement being made here today by all of the teams in Nebraska that are part of this celebration,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said while in attendance Wednesday. “But it’s also a big statement about the growth and the popularity of women’s volleyball, which I think is great.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Huskers are a volleyball powerhouse. They’ve been ranked in every American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll since 1982, including 102 times atop the list. They have captured five national championships and four under coach John Cook, who took over the team in 2000. They generated $2.12 million in ticket revenue in 2022 — more than any women’s athletic program except for UConn basketball — and have sold out 306 consecutive matches. In July, Nebraska NIL collective The 1890 Initiative partnered with Nebraska Crossing to distribute $5 million to Husker volleyball players over the next ten years.

But Nebraska, which had held several attendance records for NCAA volleyball matches, lost the top spot to rival Wisconsin when it hosted a match at the Kohl Center that drew 16,833 fans last season.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s crowd more than quadrupled Wisconsin’s mark — and even surpassed any attendance figure for football games at Memorial Stadium. More than 82,000 tickets were sold in the first three days after they first went on sale in April.

“I don’t know how to properly define just how big this is,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said last week, per ESPN. “Unless [the football team is] undefeated when we play Michigan in Week 5, I don’t know of anything that’s going to be bigger.”

The court on Wednesday night after sunset. Steven Branscombe/Getty

For the first time ever, Memorial Stadium sold alcoholic beverages at a sporting event, and the University of Nebraska cancelled class for the day. Concession lines snaked their way around the stadium.

The players came out to their own intro, different from the football team’s typical tunnel walk, and it was electric.

The event also featured an exhibition match between Division 2 programs Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney, as well as a concert headlined by country music artist Scotty McCreery.

The game was televised on the Big Ten Network and streamed on Fubo, reaching fans in Massachusetts like the Andover High girls’ volleyball team.

Nebraska junior Lindsay Krause received a picture from her dad days before the match of a 13-year-old Krause with her family at a Memorial Stadium football game. She was wearing a Nebraska volleyball shirt with “Dream Bigger” in large lettering across the front.

Advertisement

“I think that just encapsulates this whole moment, this whole day, this whole celebration of everything with this state,” Krause said.

“For me, it was a little emotional,” junior Lexi Rodriguez said after the match. “I think a lot of the team kind of got a little teary-eyed, including Coach [Cook]. I think it was the first time it kind of set in, the impact that we have with this game specifically.

Cook, who once wanted to be a football coach, has been a driver of the “dream big” mantra within the program. With a sea of red and a spectacular light show production behind him, he was nearly overcome with emotion.

“Kennedi Orr [a junior] wrote me a note that said, ‘Coach, tonight, the impossible will be possible,’” he said. “We did it.”



