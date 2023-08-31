New England’s Division 1 football teams are set to kick off. Here’s what to watch for.

Among them: Holy Cross has quickly turned into a premier FCS program; Merrimack and Stonehill are out to prove they belong at the FCS level; and can UMass find its way out of the FBS basement?

College football season is here, and there are plenty of storylines to watch among FBS and FCS programs around New England.

Boston College: Can the Eagles turn it around?

Season opener: Sept. 2 v. Northern Illinois | Schedule

In 10 appearances and four starts last year, quarterback Emmett Morehead threw for 1,254 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Boston College was 3-9 in 2022, its worst since 2015. The offense was stagnant and scored more than 30 points just twice. Injuries depleted the offensive line, which allowed 46 sacks, the third-worst in FBS.

Christian Mahogany, a projected first-round NFL draft pick next April, will return from injury to anchor the offensive line as a graduate student. Locals Drew Kendall (Norwell/Nobles) and Ozzy Trapilo (Norwell/BC High) should take a step forward as veterans on the line.

Steve Shimko has taken over as offensive coordinator after spending 2022 as quarterbacks coach, and he was instrumental in Emmett Morehead’s emergence as the starting quarterback at the end of last season. Morehead was one of two freshman quarterbacks to produce multiple games with 325 or more yards and three or more touchdown passes.

Brown: The Bears bring the depth

Season opener: Sept. 16 at Bryant | Schedule

Senior wide receiver Wes Rockett (in navy), shown here during the 2018 MIAA D1 Super Bowl, was named to a preseason First-Team All-Ivy team member. John Tlumacki

Brown has not finished in the top half of the Ivy League since 2016. Its last winning season was ten years ago.

Coach James Perry said Brown’s depth, with 110 players on the roster for 2023 compared to 87 a season ago, was a reason Brown could surprise some people this year. The roster includes senior wide receiver Wes Rockett (Marblehead/St. John’s Prep), who had 48 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season, and was named preseason first-team All-Ivy.

Dartmouth is “playing for Buddy”

Season opener: Sept. 16 at New Hampshire | Schedule

The absence of coach Buddy Teevens, who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in March, will be evident, both for Dartmouth and its opponents. During Ivy League media day, every opposing coach began by expressing good wishes.

Sammy McCorkle was named interim head coach as Teevens continues to recover from his injuries, which included the amputation of his right leg. Dartmouth returns seven offensive and four defensive starters, including fifth-year quarterback Nick Howard and senior wide receiver Paxton Scott.

Harvard: Can the Crimson win the Ivy League?

Season opener: Sept. 16 v. St. Thomas | Schedule

Harvard ended its 2022 season with a loss to Yale at home. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

With all three quarterbacks from last year’s roster no longer in the fold, senior Connor Easthope, sophomore Jaden Craig, and junior Charles Deprima have been competing for the starting job throughout training camp. Regardless of who earns the spot, head coach Tim Murphy said he believes quarterback will be a position of strength in 2023.

Defensive lineman Thor Griffith will anchor the defense. He was named a pre-season second-team All-American, All-Ivy, and listed on the Buchanan Award watch list.

Holy Cross: The Crusaders look strong again

Season opener: Sept. 2 v. Merrimack | Schedule

Quarterback Matthew Sluka was a Walter Payton Award finalist last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ranked fifth coming into the season, Holy Cross has won four straight Patriot League titles. The Crusaders were 11th in total offense during 2022.

Quarterback Matthew Sluka and receiver Jalen Coker return, and both were named to the Walter Payton Award (given to the top player in FCS) watchlist for this year. The dual-threat Sluka was a Payton Award finalist in 2022, and Coker is projected to have his name called next April at the NFL Draft.

On defense, linebacker Jacob Dobbs is back after playing four games last year because of an injury. He was one of the best defensive players in the country when healthy, and was an All-American and Buchanan Award finalist in 2021.

Maine: Will the Black Bears’ youth movement begin paying off?

Maine finished last year 2-9 under head coach Jordan Stevens. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Season opener: Sept. 2 at Fla. International | Schedule

Second-year head coach Jordan Stevens showed he can recruit strong classes despite Maine’s relative lack of college football prestige. With new offensive coordinator Steve Cooper and defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong, the Black Bears have a new identity on both sides of the ball for 2023.

Cooper’s system was faster and more up-tempo during training camp, and senior quarterback Derek Robertson looks set to earn the starting job for the fall. The wide receiver room had two big losses with Zavier Scott and Kobay Wright departing, but Stevens’ recruiting class included three true freshmen receivers, and two redshirt freshmen will return to compete for a spot on the gameday roster.

Maine’s schedule includes a visit to North Dakota State, which has won nine of the last 12 FCS national championships.

Merrimack: The Warriors’ D1 transition is complete

Season opener: Sept. 2 at Holy Cross | Schedule

Last year, Merrimack was one win away from a Northeast Conference championship, but it wouldn’t have qualified for the playoffs because of its four-year Division I transition period. This year, Merrimack is a full D1 member, and playoff-eligible.

Picked to finish second in the NEC behind last year’s champion, Saint Francis, Merrimack returns 18 starters. It will be tested from the start, taking on #5 Holy Cross in the season opener, but an upset win could quickly vault the Warriors into the contenders conversation.

Rhode Island: Are the Rams playoff bound?

Season opener: Aug. 31 at Georgia State | Schedule

Rhode Island was picked to finish sixth in the CAA, but is also ranked 21st in the nation. Quarterback Kasim Hill returns, and is joined bytransfers Deon Silas (RB, Iowa State) and Omari Walker (WR, Arkansas State).

Rhode Island has not qualified for the playoffs since 1985.

Stonehill: The honeymoon is over for the Skyhawks

Season opener: Sept. 2 v. UNH | Schedule

Stonehill was 4-5 record in 2022 in its first season in FCS, and went 2-5 against FCS opponents. It will play its first full FCS schedule this year, and it’s time for them to prove they made the right choice in moving up.

Picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference, Stonehill faces some tough opponents, including opening against New Hampshire (ranked 12 in the FCS coaches poll) and taking on 2022 Patriot League runner-up Fordham. All-NEC running back Jermaine Corbett will lead a talented offensive skill group, and All-NEC linebacker and team captain Sam Murphy should anchor the defensive unit.

UConn: Can the Huskies keep bouncing back?

Season opener: Aug. 31 v. N.C. State | Schedule

UConn head coach Jim Mora has brought in seven transfers for 2023. Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Following a disappointing 2021 in which the Huskies finished 1-11, they rebounded in 2022 with a 6-7 performance.

Coach Jim Mora has brought in a handful of transfers to the FBS independent program, including sophomore tight end Louis Hansen from Michigan and senior quarterback Joe Fagnano (Maine), who is competing for the starting job.

On defense, senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell was named to the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award watch lists, and fifth-year senior defensive lineman Eric Watts has a chance to hear his name called at the NFL Draft next April.

Sophomore running back Victor Rosa led the squad in rushing yards last year as a true freshman, and junior Devontae Houston was close behind.

UMass: What do the Minutemen need to do to turn it around?

Season opener: UMass 41, New Mexico State 30 (Aug. 26) | Schedule

UMass won just one game in 2022, a 20-3 decision over FCS school Stony Brook. This year won’t be easy, with visits to SEC powerhouse Auburn and Penn State on the schedule.

The Minutemen had serious struggles in the passing game last year, with five total touchdowns through the air. The addition of two transfer quarterbacks in Taisun Phommachanh and Carlos Davis provides intrigue to the quarterback competition, which includes junior Brady Olson. UMass ranked 129th of 131 FBS programs in total offense last season.

UMass already equaled its 2022 performance with a season-opening win over New Mexico State. Phommachanh started at quarterback for the Minutemen, passing for 192 yards and adding 96 yards and one score on the ground.

New Hampshire: How far can the Wildcats go?

Season opener: Sept. 2 at Stonehill | Schedule

Co-champions in the CAA in 2022 after being picked ninth in preseason polls, the Wildcats had their season ended by Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Running back Dylan Laube returns after leading the Wildcats in rushing yards, as does quarterback Max Brosmer, who ranked ninth in FCS with 3,154 passing yards. New Hampshire was picked to finish second behind William and Mary in the preseason conference poll.

Yale: Can the Bulldogs hold off the other Ivies?

Season opener: Sept. 16 v. Holy Cross | Schedule

Yale defeated Harvard at Harvard Stadium in the final game of 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The Bulldogs will try to win back-to-back Ivy League titles for the first time since 1980-81. Yale was picked first in the preseason conference poll, with Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia all receiving first-place votes.

Quarterback Nolan Grooms was named to the Walter Payton Award watchlist, and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie was named a preseason All-American. The Bulldogs led the Ivy League in both total rushing and total offense in 2022.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.