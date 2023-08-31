Which girls’ volleyball team will rise to the top? See our preseason Top 20.

Defending Division 1 champion Newton North tips off the season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s preseason girls’ volleyball Top 20 poll.

Coach Nile Fox’s group looks to have the depth and offensive firepower to withstand the graduation of co-Player of the Year Abigail Wright, now at Harvard. Senior Chloe Leeand junior Devon Burke, who combined for 31 kills in the final last season, take the lead as hitters at the net. Junior libero Alex Marucci returns as a Bay State All-Star, and senior setter Katelin Simmons adds an experienced hand to dish assists.

Attleboro (junior Julia Leonardo), Franklin (senior Taylor Lacerda), Needham (senior Samantha Tam), and Case (senior Hannah Storm) are the only teams with returning Globe All-Scholastics.