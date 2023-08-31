With lost season entering its final month and rosters expanding, Yankees to go with a youth movement

On Friday, the Yankees plan to call up top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells when active major league rosters expand from 26 to 28, moves made as center fielder Harrison Bader was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati and New York was losing, 4-3, in Detroit to the Tigers on a 10th-inning throwing error.

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he’s excited to see what an influx of young players will bring to the major league team over the final weeks of a lost season and also hinted that changes could be coming to how the team utilizes analytics.

The pair could make their major league debuts Friday at Houston, when the Astros are scheduled to start Justin Verlander.

“We’ll learn a lot in September and we’ll learn a lot in the spring,” Steinbenner told The Associated Press as he left the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa on Thursday. “That’s why I didn’t want to trade these guys away at the trade deadline. We’ve traded away too many guys the last few years. So, I think it will be exciting.”

The Yankees (65-69) are in danger of having their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons end this year, and Steinbrenner said every facet of the team will be looked in detail going forward.

“We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversions with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.”

Domínguez and Wells will join 22-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has had a strong rookie season, and outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza, who were recalled from Triple on Aug. 22. Volpe hit a three-run homer in Thursday’s loss and became the 15th MLB rookie to have a 20-homer, 20-steal season.

Domínguez, a 20-year-old outfielder, signed four years ago for a $5.1 million bonus, tying for the high given to an international player in that year’s international amateur class.

He began this season at Double A and hit .254 with 15 homers, 66 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases in 109 games, then was promoted to Triple A on Aug. 22. Domínguez had three hits and three RBIs in his Triple A debut and was batting .419 with 10 RBIs and three steals through nine games.

“He’s got power, bat speed and strike zone discipline — he’s had that really from a young age, the ability to understand the strike zone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday. “We even saw that in spring training. You just saw a lot of real quality at-bats, so he has all the physical and raw tools you need, coupled with I think the DNA to control the strike zone. And now it’s a matter of can you take that to the highest level in the land and do it consistently there?”

Wells, a 24-year-old catcher, was selected by the Yankees with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He began the season at Low A and hit .177 in five games, then was moved up to Double A, where he batted .237 with 11 homers and and 50 RBIs in 58 games. Wells moved up to Triple A on July 21 and is batting .254 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 33 games.

“These are guys I’ve played with my whole career,” Volpe said. “For these guys to be able to do this and get a taste of everything, I’m super happy for them.”

Volpe is the second 20-20 rookie this season, joining Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. The only other seasons with two 20-20 rookies were last year with the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez and the Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. and 1987 with the Red Sox’ Ellis Burks and the California Angels’ Devon White.