Author readings around Boston Sept. 3-9

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
- Lee McIntyre (”On Disinformation”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
- Dr. Rajani LaRocca (”Your One and Only Heart”) reads her new children’s book at 3:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Mattie Kahn (”Young and Restless: The Girls Who Sparked America’s Revolutions”) is in conversation with Marley Dias at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Jean Meltzer (”Kissing Kosher”) is in conversation with Lucy Keating at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jag Singh (”Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine”) is in conversation with Jim Morelli at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Matthew Dennis (”American Relics and the Politics of Public Memory”) at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society. (Tickets are free for MHS members and $10 for non-members.)
- Nathan Detering (“Why Can’t I Fix It?: The Questions We Ask When We Love Someone With Addiction”) discusses his new book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
- Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso (”The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles”) discuss their children’s book with illustrator Dan Santat at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Jill Medvedow (”Kangamoo”) discusses her latest children’s book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jocelyn Simonson (”Radical Acts of Justice: How Ordinary People Are Dismantling Mass Incarceration”) is in conversation with Sandra Susan Smith at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Aaron Blabey (”Cat on the Run”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
- Alice Hoffman (”The Invisible Hour”) is in conversation with Alexandra Marshall at 7:30 p.m. virtually via Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Roger Reeves (”Dark Days: Fugitive Essays”) is in conversation with Tracy K. Smith at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Alice Feeney (”Good Bad Girl”) will discuss her latest novel at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5-$30.80.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
- Susan Edwards Richmond (”Night Owl Night”) reads her latest children’s book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Jason Reynolds (”Stuntboy, In-Between Time”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5-$15.93.)
- Robert Pinsky (“Proverbs of Limbo”) presents his latest work at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25.)