‘Blue Bloods’ mines the past to ride out the present

Like so many other shows, the CBS hit “Blue Bloods” is at a standstill. Production on season 14 is on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In the meantime, CBS is inviting fans to vote (until Sept. 8) for their favorite episodes of the police family drama from a curated list of 10. Then, beginning Friday, Sept. 29, the network will begin presenting those 10 episodes weekly in the show’s usual 10 p.m. slot, counting down to the one that got the most votes. The voting takes place on the “Blue Bloods” Facebook page.