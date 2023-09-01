Butcher or baronet?

“It is remarkable,” writes literary supernova Zadie Smith, “how quickly a man of flesh and blood can become mere symbol.” “The Fraud” captures exactly this situation in Smith’s typically dry and insightful fashion. In the late 19th century, Victorian England was transfixed by a high-profile spectacle of disputed inheritance. Years after the aristocratic Roger Tichborne was lost at sea and presumed dead, a butcher living in Australia came forward claiming to be the missing heir to the extensive Tichborne estate and title. Like the OJ Simpson murder trial in the United States in the 1990s, in England of the 1870s, the Tichborne case captured headlines and captivated the attentions of a nation. Beyond notoriety, what these cases have in common is that both are prismatic phenomena — they reveal as much about the identities, allegiance, passions, and resentments of onlookers as of their direct stakeholders.

Advertisement

For many of his most fervent supporters, the claimant — Sir Roger Tichborne or Arthur Orton, depending on what you believed — grew into a cause celebre largely along lines of social identity. As one character puts it, “If it were not for the working classes — which I call the noble part of the British public — our Sir Roger would still be in jail!” This, they felt, was a matter of blatant class bias, since Roger’s own mother had identified the claimant as her son. Detractors, however, looked no further than the man’s crude vowels and accent and the fact that he bore no memory of school or knowledge of the French language that the “real” Roger first learned as a child.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

With these lines starkly drawn, in the 1870s, the Tichborne debates dominated the public imagination and discourse. Smith’s fictionalization of the sensational story centers two disparate lead characters, anchoring the story first in the perspective of the widowed Mrs. Eliza Touchet, cousin by marriage, occasional lover, and housekeeper to a prolific but middling novelist William Ainsworth, a rival and frenemy to both Dickens and Thackeray. An abolitionist and sometime aspiring writer, the quietly formidable middle-aged Touchet is the grounded anchor of her bourgeois British family tangentially caught up in raptures of Tichborne mania.

Advertisement

The Ainsworths are as transfixed by the courtroom drama as any man on the street, poring over each word in the newspapers each day. No alternative is half as appealing: “Parliamentary news was boring”; “American news as unreal as Brobdingnagian news,” and “reports of revolts in the Caribbean prompted unhinged bouts of hysteria.” The latter prompted blood curdling fears of the enslaved getting ideas in their heads to “come over here? And start ravishing English girls and chopping us up in our beds.”

The Tichborne trial, in contrast, is addictive entertainment for the whole household, including the illiterate, ambitious Sarah Ainsworth, who relies on William the novelist to relay each day’s developments to her. For this new lady of the house — class conscious and proud — the news that matters most is “not political but social. Anything in the line of rapists, murderers, baby-killers, fraudsters, bigamists, prostitutes, philanderers, sodomites and child-seducers.” In this regard, the trial is unsurpassed: “no story captured her quite like the saga of the Tichborne Claimant. It had everything: toffs, Catholics, money, sex, mistaken identity, an inheritance, High Court Judges, snobbery, exotic locations, ‘the struggle of the honest working man’” — as opposed to the “undeserving poor” — and “the power of a mother’s love.” Vulgar and grasping though she may be, the former maid turned lady of the manor is not alone in her admiration; Tichborne “drove all Ainsworths to distraction.

Advertisement

At its height, Tichborne mania so dominates the public consciousness that by the end of the first trial (there were two), even the typically level-headed Mrs. Touchet is “under the singular delusion — common at this stage of the process — that everything was connected.” The effect is so total that “on one hand, she wondered if she might be going mad. On the other, the schoolchildren on the common were hopscotching to a new rhyme” that unmistakably invoked Newgate and “a big old butcher’s shop!”

Solipsistic and vain, these Ainsworths are vivid, amusing creations. While the specter of Dickens hangs over the proceedings, there’s something reminiscent of Trollope in “The Fraud” in how it strives to deeply blend the political and the domestic. The daughter of a boot-black and a prostitute, Sarah is both a social climber and a class warrior who openly disdains intellectual work, admonishing her husband, “you’ve lived a very soft life, my dear, so you can’t imagine what it is for an honest working man to come up against the gentry….” When she says, “You can’t know what it is for an honest working man to try and get what he’s owed in this country!” it’s clear that she’s speaking from experience.

Advertisement

While the novel spends more time with William, Sarah, and Eliza, it’s hard to invest in the damp, mostly petty (if sometimes salacious) drama of their familiar Victorian domestic tableaux. Butunlike William’s despairing of George Eliot’s “Middlemarch” that “Is this all that these modern ladies’ novels are to be about? People?” it’s not the domesticity at fault in Smith’s novel. It’s the pace and low stakes. Neither William’s familial neglect and professional jealousies, Sarah’s resentment, nor Eliza’s thwarted passions feel fully realized. Rather, these seem almost tangential, discursive and archetypal, more grounded in social observation rather than singular character.Sarah is so recognizable and general a character that she might be lifted out of “The Fraud” and set down in any one of a few dozen 19th-century novels.

Only Eliza, with her curiosity and attention to people outside her experience, provides a window into the parts of English life that are too often rendered invisible in the literary canon. Along with Smith’s signature wry wit and the beautiful originality of her sentences, “The Fraud”’s strength lies in how it portrays Eliza’s awakening to the realities of race in 19th-century Britain. Attending the trial in person: “One of the surprises of this new and busier London — compared to the city she and William had known — was how many more foreigners there now seemed to be in it.” Walking through the capital, she notices those often considered below notice — “black maids-of-all-work and black cooks and housekeepers, a black man with deep angular scars on both cheeks, watering a horse outside a pub, and two others sat on the ground.”

Advertisement

Still, it’s not until the shift to Andrew Bogle, the formerly enslaved manservant who becomes a star witness for the man who is either the long-lost Tichborne baronet or a mendaciously ambitious butcher from Australia, that the novel ultimately finds its footing and soul. Here, within this story within a story, the stakes matter. The ironic distance that overlays and dampens the Ainsworth chapters dissolves in Andrew’s earnest accounting of his life, beginning with his childhood on Jamaica’s Hope Plantation. For both of its most important point of view characters, much of the novel is divided between formative events decades past and the 1870s present. But when Andrew relates his experience to a rapt Eliza (a fervent abolitionist),who pleads, “tell me everything,” the loves, struggle, and loss he shares are visceral and immediate. Here, the novel achieves intimacy.

As with the Ainsworths, the social and material circumstances of Bogle’s life will be familiar to readers with an interest in 19th-century Britain and its empire, but to her credit, Smith makes Andrew’s experiences particular. In one of the most poignant and powerful moments, the woman Andrew loves — “Little Johanna” — is sent to Kingston for “reform” while he is away with the plantation’s master. When Andrew returns, she is broken.Smith’s prose throughout these sections is beautiful in its spareness and restraint. The dehumanizing, daily indignities of slavery, soul-crushing corporal punishment more fit for a donkey than human beings, and family separation are heartrending enough without flourish or embellishment. How strange that the book’s most sincere figure, Andrew, is so staunchly aligned with and yoked to a man who is almost certainly its most deceptive.

While not an unmitigated success, “The Fraud” is absorbing, resonant and relevant. Grandly ambitious, it illuminates the social and political landscape of an era, though in privileging social commentary over characters and plot, it loses momentum.

THE FRAUD

By Zadie Smith

Penguin, 464 pp., $29

Dr. Carole V. Bell is a Jamaican-born writer, critic, and media researcher.