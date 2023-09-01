S&P 500 loses its sole black female CEO with Walgreens departure

The departure of Walgreens’ chief executive officer will leave the S&P 500 with no Black female CEOs, underscoring the slow path of progress for diversity in America’s C-suite. And it could be a long wait for another Black woman in a top spot.
The drugstore chain said Friday that Rosalind Brewer departed by mutual agreement, and the move took effect Thursday. She had taken the top job in March 2021 with a mandate to transform the company into a health care provider, but her push into more lucrative parts of the industry gained little traction. The stock has lost half its value since her arrival.
Before Brewer arrived at Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, there hadn’t been a Black woman at the helm of an S&P 500 company in the five years since Ursula Burns left Xerox in 2016. While Black women make up 8.3 percent of all employees, they are just 1.8 percent of executives, according to research from workplace equity platform Syndio.
Brewer’s departure comes as companies are increasingly facing challenges to their efforts to improve diversity among staff following the US Supreme Court ruling on the use of race in college admissions. The amount of time needed to invest in an executive to reach the top job, combined with the slow pace of improvement in diversity among corporate staff, means that it could be another long wait before a Black woman becomes CEO at firm listed in the benchmark stock index.