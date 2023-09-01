S&P 500 loses its sole black female CEO with Walgreens departure

The departure of Walgreens’ chief executive officer will leave the S&P 500 with no Black female CEOs, underscoring the slow path of progress for diversity in America’s C-suite. And it could be a long wait for another Black woman in a top spot.

The drugstore chain said Friday that Rosalind Brewer departed by mutual agreement, and the move took effect Thursday. She had taken the top job in March 2021 with a mandate to transform the company into a health care provider, but her push into more lucrative parts of the industry gained little traction. The stock has lost half its value since her arrival.