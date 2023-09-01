The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a snowy winter in New England

(And no, you’re not seeing double. In case you weren’t aware, there are two farmer’s almanacs in New England, and although they sound very much alike, they are different publications. The oldest of the two is The Old Farmer’s Almanac , which is based in Dublin, N.H., and dates back to 1792. The Farmers’ Almanac , based in Lewiston, Maine, was founded in 1818.)

The forecast for a snowy winter is similar to the prediction offered by its rival publication, Farmers’ Almanac, which is also forecasting lots of wintry precipitation and snowstorms .

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says to get ready for a winter wonderland.

So get your snow shovel ready. That’s the key takeaway from the extended forecast in the Farmers’ Almanac and also the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which came out Aug. 29.

“Get prepared for oodles of fluffy white throughout the season!” The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s forecast states. “Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.”

In eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most of Connecticut, winter precipitation and snowfall will be above normal — 2 to 3 inches above monthly averages — with the snowiest periods occurring at the end of December, late January, and mid-February, the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts. But, the forecast says, “we don’t expect a white Christmas” in those areas.

Throughout the rest of New England precipitation and snowfall will also be above normal, with the snowiest stretches occurring in mid-to late November, mid-December, and early to mid-January.

“There will be a white Christmas in the mountains, but it’s less likely in the foothills and along I-95,” the forecast states.

The long-range forecast in the Old Farmer’s Almanac also predicts above-normal winter temperatures in New England, while other snow-prone areas of the country will see colder-than-normal temperatures.

“Only snowy New England and the Atlantic Corridor will enjoy winter temperatures which are milder than what’s typical for their regions,” the forecast states.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.