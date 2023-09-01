Kitten rescued from 8-foot-deep storm drain

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 13, Raynham police and firefighters were dispatched to help a kitten stuck inside an 8-foot-deep storm drain on Princess Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they could hear the 5-week-old creature inside the drain. They lowered a pet crate, food, and water down so the kitten could eat, drink, and have a comfortable place to sleep until they could get him out. Concerned about the lack of light, they decided to wait until the sun came up to proceed with their rescue mission. Crews returned to the site at 7:30 a.m. and firefighter Dom Kuran ventured down into the storm drain and was able to retrieve the kitten. The male kitten, who has been named “Storm,” had a chance to reunite with the first responders who rescued him two days later. “Storm” was staying with Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett while “a number of potential adopters” were being considered to take him in.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

From left: Raynham Firefighter Tab Shumway, Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett, and Raynham Firefighter Dom Kuran got to hang out with "Storm," a 5-week-old male kitten that they rescued from a storm drain. Raynham Fire Department

‘STORROWED’ IN CANTON

At 6 a.m. Aug. 11, MBTA Transit Police were sent to Bolivar Street in Canton after a tractor-trailer struck a low-clearance commuter rail train bridge. Transit Police noted that signs warning of the height restrictions were visible, and the truck driver, who hailed from Columbus Ohio, was cited. The truck sustained substantial damage, as its roof tore off and crumpled like aluminum foil as the trailer passed underneath the too-low bridge. “Bolivar St. Bridge remains undefeated,” Canton police wrote on Facebook, along with the hashtags “#Bolivar’d” and “#TheSignsArentLying.”

TAKING DENTAL HYGIENE SERIOUSLY

At about 8 a.m. Aug. 11, MBTA Transit Police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at Wollaston station in Quincy. Police said the 45-year-old Malden man allegedly “refused to allow others to use the bathroom for an extended period of time while he brushed his teeth.” As it turned out, the man also had two warrants out for his arrest for violating abuse prevention orders, so he was taken into custody.

REAR-ENDED IN THE DRIVE-THROUGH

At 4:34 p.m. June 25, a motorist called police from the drive-through of McDonald’s in Bridgewater and said that another vehicle rear-ended hers. When she pulled up, the vehicle crashed into hers again while trying to flee the scene. Police said the driver responsible had been identified and a summons had been requested.

MORE ANIMAL CALLS

On July 18, someone on West Main Street in Hopkinton called police to report that there were 15 goats in their front yard. Police responded but when they got there the goats were “GOA,” or gone on arrival.

At 9:13 p.m. July 26, Medfield police got a call from a resident on Metacomet Street who said a bird was “stuck in his house” and he couldn’t get it out. The animal control officer was notified.

On Aug. 9, a snapping turtle showed up at the back door of the public safety building in Ashby. Police shared a photo of the “field training moment” on Facebook, when Acting Sergeant Brian Vautour demonstrated to officers Eldon Garhart and Christopher Davis the finer points of relocating a reptile.

