Breathe easy. The First Congressional primary is almost over.

If you’re interested, there’s still time to submit an entry to our Democratic primary contest, which asks you to pick the order of finish. Don’t treat this as scientific, but 46 percent of the entries so far have former state representative Aaron Regunberg winning the primary.

The candidates seeking to replace former US representative David Cicilline will be out in full force over the long weekend as they make their closing arguments to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

At this point, there probably isn’t a news cycle or endorsement that is going to change the shape of the race, so the long weekend will be all about how the perceived favorites – Regunberg, Gabe Amo, state Senator Sandra Cano, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos – can mobilize their bases.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, we know that 9,052 people had already voted early or by mail. The mail ballot numbers should rise heavily in the next few days because there are still more than 3,300 ballots that haven’t been returned, according to the state’s voting tracker. (Mail ballots must be received by primary day to count.)

Here’s a look at the six cities and towns where at least 500 people have voted so far.

Providence - 1,503

East Providence - 980

Pawtucket - 907

Barrington - 566

North Providence - 517

Bristol - 504

There aren’t any real conclusions we can draw from the early numbers, except that it’s safe to predict that overall turnout is going to be pretty low in this race. That will make this weekend even more important.

