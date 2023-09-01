Former Beverly pizza shop owner gets prison time for defrauding COVID-19 relief program to buy alpaca farm

McIntyre was arrested in May 2021 and pleaded guilty April 13 to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering in connection with filing fraudulent applications for more than $660,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loan funds.

Dana L. McIntyre, 59, the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $679,156 in restitution and forfeiture, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A former owner of a Beverly pizza shop charged with defrauding a COVID-19 relief program of more than $660,000 and using the money to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont was sentenced Wednesday in federal court, authorities said.

After McIntyre received the funds, McIntyre sold the pizzeria and used the money “to purchase a farm in Vermont, as well as eight alpacas, and other personal expenses, including two vehicles and airtime for his crypto-currency themed radio show,” prosecutors said.

“Make no mistake about it, this was no momentary lapse in the fog of the pandemic,” Levy said in a statement. “Mr. McIntyre submitted multiple bogus applications for pandemic money was supposed to provide a lifeline to small businesses and their employees during a national emergency. He stole from the American taxpayers and the many small businesses which truly needed those loans to survive.

“Just last month our office expanded the resources dedicated to investigating and prosecuting COVID fraud,” the statement continued. “Whether someone used stolen money to buy luxury goods or fancy cars or exotic farm animals, we intend to find them and hold them accountable.”

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston division, said the sentence holds McIntyre “accountable for his selfish criminal conduct.”

“Dana McIntyre capitalized on a national catastrophe and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a limited pool of money set aside to help struggling businesses, to buy a farm, stock it with alpacas, and make a fresh start for himself in Vermont,” Cohen said in a statement. “The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue others like him who are using the money from this economic relief program to pad their own pockets.”

Cohen said anyone with information about similar instances of fraud should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can also be reported by filing a complaint with the US Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud via this online form.

