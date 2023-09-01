At the Crane Estate in Ipswich, a dancing ban by the stage leaves revelers divided

Now the dancing area is gone. So are the young people. And so is the old feeling of the Thursday night concerts on the sprawling lawn at the Crane Estate, an open container of summer magic on the North Shore for more than 20 years.

And, of course, people complained about that — because that’s also what people tend to do.

IPSWICH — People had always danced in front of the band, because that’s where people dance. And as the nights went on, young people congregated there, as they often do.

The bands that set up on the terrace of the Jazz Age mansion, which run the gamut from classic rock cover bands to big swing music groups, usually ended the night to a party pack bouncing on the grass in front of them, a long picnic of people on the legendary lawn that rolls on and on to the sea behind them.

A view from the stage in 2022 showed a crowded and lively dance floor during a concert. Jim Barbere/Ipswich Local News

Now, the bands play to charcuterie boards and an audience slumped in folding chairs from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Thank goodness they’re gone,” Marion LaFlamme said of the young dancers, from a chair she’d placed front and center by getting in line hours early. “I’m 61; this is one of the few places we can go and dance like this.”

But no one was actually dancing. Technically, the Trustees of Reservations, stewards of the estate, did not get rid of the dance area: Instead, they moved it, back and to the right, to a roped-off plot that remained so empty during the latest concert that security went ahead and let people pop open chairs in there.

When the Trustees announced the dance ban in late July, just after a Beatles cover band performance, they pointed to rowdy behavior as part of the decision.

“In recent weeks, we have seen increased incidents of shoving, crowd surfing, and verbal altercations,” the Trustees wrote on Facebook. “For the safety of all guests, we are making this change for the remainder of the 2023 season.”

But the biggest listed sin was that there were simply too many in the dance area, including many who “congregated instead of danced,” and the people in the Dick’s chairs couldn’t see.

Security kept large groups from the front of the stage during a Castle Hill Picnic Concert on the Crane Estate on Aug. 31. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

So as the Orville Giddings Band played its “boggie blues” Thursday night, the original grass dancing area sat empty behind metal barricades, save for an area at the very front where toddlers could dance with an adult.

News of the change to the beloved picnic concerts — a $40 ticket admits a car full of people — was widely panned online, with people rushing to make a decent “Footloose” joke.

“Kids will be kids let them dance and have fun!!!” a woman wrote on Facebook. “Come on now … Summer is too short around here.”

At Thursday’s concert, it wasn’t hard to find someone who agreed that the decision felt off.

“It just engages the crowd better to have people dancing with the band,” said Megan Azadian, 29, who lives in Portsmouth, N.H., but grew up in nearby Essex. “There are enough rules in life, and we don’t need rules about how you dance at a castle concert.”

Jack Goneau, a 22-year-old from Beverly, was sitting in a beach chair in what was technically the new dance area.

“I’m not an upfront kind of guy, but I defend the upfronters,” he said. “That’s part of a concert.”

In addition to the dancing, there were the young people in general, missing almost entirely. There had been mobs of them at an early Beatles cover band in July, and an altercation between an older man and a younger man that drew police. Just after that incident, the ban was announced.

By Thursday, many younger attendees had gone back to school, leaving their numbers thin. And the few local teens who did show up sounded a lot like the adults who had them kicked out.

“I feel like we don’t have many places around here to do this,” said Ella Phillips, 15, of Topsfield. “And it feels like something my parents would let me do because it’s safe.”

“It’s better than being at some random house,” added her friend, Teegan Toto, a 15-year-old from Chelmsford who was picnicking with a group at the far end of the rolling lawn, overlooking the tip of Plum Island and the mouth of the Parker River.

A group of teenage girls gathered away from the stage on the Crane Estate during a Castle Hill Picnic Concert on Aug. 31. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

The town’s teenagers recently vented in an article in the Ipswich Local News, saying the concerts they’d grown up loving now felt unwelcoming, and they were being unfairly punished for what they said were the actions of out-of-towners.

The general hum online was that a generation constantly criticized for having their noses in their phones was now instead being busted for “congregating.”

It wasn’t a bad night, of course. No night of music at Crane Castle could ever be. But as the night wore on, the only thing that got people standing and raising their phones in excitement was a glowing full moon rising across Ipswich Bay.

No one crowd-surfed and no one congregated. No bare feet were stepped on, which Marion LaFlamme wanted mentioned.

Chloe Pszenny (left) and Pia Stewart took photos at a picnic set up far away from the stage during a Castle Hill Picnic Concert on the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

“I don’t mind if young people want to listen to our generation’s music, but they’re up here slamming around and it got to the point where it wasn’t enjoyable anymore. You’d have 300 teenagers pour in here. It was shoulder-to-shoulder. You could not dance,” she said.

And by the end of this night, sure enough, people danced; roughly a dozen couples twirling in the corner of the roped-off area, far away from the band, while elsewhere people folded their chairs to beat the traffic.

It was nothing like the Beatles night, but was that a good thing?

“There were some kids misbehaving,” said Whitney Connolly of Essex, who witnessed the incident between the young kid and older man that contributed to the ban. “Some of them were misbehaving, but I like the idea that they’re outside listening to live music instead of smoking weed in someone’s basement. ... Some of them were pretty drunk by the end, but you can’t take your kid somewhere at 9 at night and expect it to be kid friendly.”

There is just one concert left this season — a reggae band — and the Trustees have shown no intentions of moving the barriers. They also didn’t list a timetable when they posted on Facebook that they’d be “willing to bet the dance area will come back if people start treating others with respect.”

What that means? Maybe Kevin Bacon knows, as in “Footloose” when he said: “This is our time to dance. It is our way of celebrating life. That’s the way it was in the beginning. The way it’s always been. That’s the way it should be now.”

A group of teenage girls walked toward the Crane Estate during the concert. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.