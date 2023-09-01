In daring, daylong rescue, crews reach stranded hikers on Mount Katahdin in Maine

Around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday, the group dialed 911, setting in motion a dramatic rescue amid strong winds and plummeting temperatures that lasted nearly an entire day, officials said.

But as the party tried to cross the infamous Knife Edge Trail, a narrow, exposed ridge with steep dropoffs, one hiker, a 20-year-old woman, began to struggle and couldn’t continue, said Kevin Adam, director of Baxter State Park.

The group of six hikers had scaled Mount Katahdin, Maine’s highest peak at more than 5,200 feet and one of the most difficult climbs on the Appalachian Trail.

When the first park ranger reached the hikers around 11:30 p.m., the woman was unconscious, Adam said. As a cold, gusty night took hold, the hikers and rescuers had little choice but to stop on the rocky trail until dawn.

Meanwhile, a volunteer rescue team from North Search and Rescue, a nonprofit based in Stillwater, had climbed the Helon Taylor Trail to Knife Edge, where an “unfortunate situation was unfolding,” the group said in a statement.

“With wind speeds gusting up to 30 mph and the temperature falling, our members utilized the gear and equipment we are required to carry to hunker down on top of the mountain and wait till daylight,” the rescue group said.

After a long night, a Maine National Guard helicopter arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and airlifted the distressed hiker to a hospital in Bangor, Adam said. She was later released from the emergency room.

“We are proud to be a part of a stellar interagency team here in Maine, and are thankful for the success of that team at Baxter during this rescue, bringing everyone to safety,” said Major Carl Lamb, a spokesperson for the Maine National Guard.

Meanwhile, two other rescuers prepared to guide the stranded hikers back down the mountain, the team said. Setting out shortly after the helicopter took flight, the rescuers led the exhausted party down the Helon Taylor Trail, a punishing descent that took nearly half a day.

Over the next 11 hours, rescuers led the “very tired and sore” hikers, “sometimes lifting, carrying and guiding” them along, the team said.

After receiving a call that water was running low, another team member rushed to their aid, meeting the party about halfway up the trail with 10 water bottles, the team said.

On the way down, the group learned that the airlifted hiker was listed in stable condition in the hospital. Finally, they arrived at the Roaring Brook area, where they were met by relatives and friends, the rescue group said.

In all, “a total of 21 hours were spent in active response on top of Maine’s greatest mountain. Job well done to your team members, BSP staff and Maine National Guard,” the group said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills praised the daring rescue attempt as “nothing short of heroic.”

“The courage, fortitude, and selflessness of the Baxter State Park Rangers, the North Search and Rescue, and the Maine National Guard represent the very best of Maine,” Mills said in a statement Friday.

Alice Bean Andrenyak, the owner of Alice’s Awesome Adventures, a Brunswick, Maine, company that offers guided hiking, canoeing, and snowshoeing tours, said the rescued hikers were extremely fortunate.

“These people lived because volunteer rescuers worked together to help save them,” Andrenyak wrote in a message. “File a trip plan with someone that is responsible enough to notify authorities if you are overdue. Remember that cellular service in Maine is spotty at best. Be prepared for the unexpected weather and accidents. Maine’s weather is unpredictable. Don’t overestimate your skills.”

A licensed Maine guide, Andrenyak said by phone on Friday that lengthy rescues are common on Maine peaks. It can take hours for rescuers to reach people in distress, she said, and eight people typically need anywhere from two to 14 hours to rescue a single person, especially if a stretcher is required.

The Knife Edge Trail is extremely narrow and especially perilous when the winds are strong, as they were on Saturday night.

“If you misstep, you could easily fall,” she said. “So when the winds are 20 to 30 m.p.h., you can’t stand up and safely walk that. That’s one of the reasons why they literally sheltered in place.”

Andrenyak recommended that hiking parties hire a licensed guide to stay safe.

“We’ve got some nasty mountains,” she said.

