Dog killed in Hopkinton, as officials again warn of coyote attacks

The woman was walking her dogs when one of them was “snatched by a coyote,” Hopkinton police said in a statement on Facebook. An officer helped the owner in an unsuccessful search for the dog.

Hopkinton residents are being advised to use caution while on the Whisper Way, Yellow, and Red Trails in town after a coyote killed a woman’s dog while they were out for a walk Thursday afternoon, police said, in the latest coyote attack on a pet or person in populated portions of Eastern Massachusetts.

“We feel horrible this happened to someone’s fur buddy, they are members of the family and are a tremendous loss when we lose them,” police said. “Remember, these are THEIR (coyotes) natural habitats, so please, use caution and be safe when out in the woods.”

There have been a spate of coyote attacks recently in Eastern Massachusetts, the Globe has reported.

This week, a coyote tested positive for rabies after it bit a woman on both legs and her arm and then attacked a golf course groundskeeper in Fall River, the Globe reported.

On Wednesday, police in Milford issued an alert after a coyote snatched another family’s dog. In May, a woman was chased by a coyote that leapt over a fence near a Roxbury playground. Sightings in recent months in Salem and Jamaica Plain, where another dog was killed in August, have also put residents on edge.

Residents in Hopkinton were advised to have their dogs on a leash when going for walks, “especially the littles,” and to carry a walking stick, if possible, police said. People out for walks should also make a lot of noise by whistling, stomping, or singing so as not to accidentally surprise wild animals, police said.

“If you do see a coyote that doesn’t run when you encounter it, yell and wave your arms, they do not like loud noises,” police said. “Also, do not run away, as this may trigger them to chase you and/or your dog.”

