EEE found in Mass. for first time since 2020, just ahead of Labor Day weekend

“After the EEE outbreak cycle that occurred in 2019 and 2020, there was no EEE activity in Massachusetts in 2021 or 2022,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein said in the statement.

Mosquito samples collected Wednesday in Douglas and Southbridge in Worcester County were confirmed to contain EEE by the State Public Health Laboratory, according to a statement from the DPH released just as the Labor Day three-day weekend was beginning, with many local families planning outdoor activities.

State public health officials have detected eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time since 2020, the Department of Public Health said Friday.

“This is a late season emergence for EEE which should keep the risk level from rising too much or too quickly. However, some risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost and people should take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” Goldstein said.

No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected this year, officials said. In 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in the state, with six deaths, and there were five human cases and one death in 2020.

The detection has increased the EEE risk level to moderate in Worcester County communities including Douglas, Dudley, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Uxbridge, and Webster, according to the statement.

While rare, EEE can be fatal and affects people of all ages, officials warned. The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Officials urged residents to avoid getting bitten.

“I encourage everyone to use mosquito repellent when they are outdoors enjoying the last unofficial weekend of summer; you can also use clothing to cover exposed skin and if you notice that you are getting bitten, you should consider moving indoors,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown said in the statement.

