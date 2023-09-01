Everett woman charged in connection with Medford hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

Arraignment information for Jeanty was not available Friday night, and it was unclear whether she had retained an attorney to represent her.

Lovaine Jeanty was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Medford Police Department.

A 24-year-old Everett woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Medford that injured a motorcyclist, officials said.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Medford police received a 911 call reporting a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car that fled the scene near Brooks Elementary School at 388 High St., according to the post.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries, told officers Jeanty had been following him closely for about a mile before passing him on the left side, crossing the double line, according to police. Then the biker “made a gesture to show disapproval” and the car allegedly swerved into him, causing the motorcyclist and his bike to fall. The car then allegedly continued to push the motorcycle, dragging the victim about 15 feet up onto the sidewalk, officials said.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene by the Medford Fire Department and Armstrong Ambulance personnel and then taken to a hospital.

Police were able to find Jeanty through the victim’s description of the driver and through a photo of the car’s license plate taken by a witness, according to the statement. Jeanty was found at her home in Everett and placed under arrest.









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.