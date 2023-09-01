Former Marine charged in federal court with stealing benefits, filing false Purple Heart claim

Paul John Herbert, 52, of Shelburne Falls, allegedly stole more than $344,000 in veterans disability benefits from 2010 to 2023, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. In an application for a Purple Heart award to the Marine Corps in 2018, Herbert falsely claimed that he had suffered injuries from a roadside explosion while deployed to Northern Iraq, prosecutors said.

A former US Marine has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefit payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs over a period of 13 years and submitting a false Purple Heart application, officials said Friday.

A Springfield federal grand jury indicted Herbert on one count of theft of government money and one count of making false statements, according to the statement.

Herbert was arrested Friday and released after his initial appearance in federal court in Springfield, prosecutors said. The statement did not indicate when he is due back in court.

“Mr. Herbert’s alleged conduct is an affront to every veteran who has sacrificed to earn the honor of a Purple Heart and who is deserving of disability benefits,” acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in the statement. “Stealing from our country’s veterans or claiming valor where there is none is an insult to the honorable service members who sacrifice for our safety.”

Information about an attorney for Herbert could not be found Friday evening.

Herbert could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge of theft of government money and up to five years for the charge of making a false statement, prosecutors said.

