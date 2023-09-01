Harvard Medical School report on theft of body parts from morgue now due in October

Lodge and his wife have both pleaded not guilty and are free on personal recognizance pending trial now set for US District Court in Williamsport, Penn., in October, according to court records.

The long-time operator of the Harvard morgue, Cedric Lodge, and his wife, Denise, and several other people are facing federal charges for allegedly selling parts of cadavers that had been donated to the school by individuals or their loved ones for research and training of medical students, according to court records.

Harvard Medical School has set a new October deadline for completing an inquiry into how its body donation program allegedly became the center of a nationwide network trafficking in the sale of human remains.

The new deadline for the report, initially set for the end of summer, was first reported by the Harvard Crimson.

Cedric Lodge allegedly diverted organs and cadaver parts that were supposed to have been cremated under the school’s Anatomical Gift Program between 2018 and August 2022 and sold them to the others in the alleged conspiracy, according to federal court records.

One of the defendants allegedly had 40 human skulls in his Kentucky residence when FBI agents arrested him in connection with the ongoing investigation, the Globe reported.

Following the disclosure of the indictments, Harvard University appointed an panel of outside experts to review the operations of the morgue and the donation program and said the final report would be released to the public at the end of summer.

But in a posting added Aug. 23 to the Frequently Asked Question section of a website dedicated to the investigation and its impact on the families of donors, Harvard wrote that the report will not be available until October.

“Updated Aug. 23, 2023: The external panel’s work was underway by mid-June, following the announcement of the federal indictment, and a final written report is expected in October,” the updated FAQ reads.

In a statement sent to the Globe, a spokesperson for the school wrote that the new date was issued to clarify when the inquiry will be completed.

“As the work of the panel has progressed over the last two months and their timing has become clearer, we have updated the estimated release date for their recommendations from by the end of the summer (Sept. 23) to October,” the spokesperson wrote. “Harvard is committed to a transparent process and plans to share the external panel’s recommendations publicly.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.