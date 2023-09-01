How agricultural education programs are reshaping kids’ learning

About 600 students from Portsmouth Middle and High schools, as well as Gaudet Middle School in Middletown, have participated in this student-driven farm education program since its inception in 2020. Its 70 acres lay fallow then, when Portsmouth K-8 science coach and now AgInnovation education director Margie Brennan offered a virtual after-school class to 25 students. But it has bloomed into an active community garden and education center. They have harvested 250 pounds of produce and 200 eggs this season, all of which was donated, as the program’s popularity— and student waiting list — grows.

A cloudy afternoon at Portsmouth’s AgInnovation Farm finds 75 middle school students harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, and fixing fencing around the garden beds. These youth are involved in every aspect of the farm — they even drew the garden blueprints, researched ideal plants for the climate and season, installed an irrigation system, and comprise the board of trustees.

“There are kids who are very interested, but maybe they don’t want to work the land per se but want to be an engineer that is involved in agriculture, and learn about sustainability. That’s the biggest thing we’re teaching them here,” said Sara Churgin, district manager for the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District, which manages the farm. “They’re learning about local foods, why it is so important to buy locally, and that food does not grow in a grocery store. This is where it starts.”

This is a huge boon for the future of agriculture in the Ocean State, especially at a time when local farms are disappearing. Ninety percent of Rhode Island farmers do not have a young farm operator working with them, and when it comes time to retire, many have to sell their land. Since Rhode Island has the most expensive farmland in the country, at five times higher than the average, developers swoop in and outbid hopeful, next-generation farmers. As a result, the state lost 80 percent of its farmland since 1945.

This undertow has pressured farmers for the past 10 to 20 years, said Ken Ayars, chief of the state’s Environmental Management Division of Agriculture and Forestry. Topped with the steady increase in climate change impacts, like drought and flooding, it is a primary struggle here, he said, so building a sustainable food system remains a vital remedy.

“Having these youth programs, which create a deeper understanding of how our food system actually works, and how dependent we are, for example, on food that’s imported into the region (is critical). We estimate maybe 10 to 15 percent of the food consumed here is actually grown here, or in the Northeast,” he said. “We’d like states to spend time and energy in protecting farmland to protect our future, and the issue of succession and land transfer is a giant issue across the agricultural spectrum. … Educating youth is really the heart and soul of creating an understanding.”

The kids, though, have a more pocket-sized view — they’d rather just dig and fix rather than protect their state’s farmland and become the saviors of agriculture. While planting seeds and watering, however, they inadvertently apply science and math techniques, engage with peers over a shared passion, and spend time outside rather than on a smartphone. Organizers stress the variety of roles these students maintain — in addition to farmers, they are scientists, engineers, and mathematicians.

Portsmouth’s AgInnovation Farm manager Ryan Brancato and district manager Sara Churgin at the farm’s mural. It was painted by student farmers and depicts their research during a lesson with Dawn Spears, executive director of Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance. Annie Sherman

At the Barrington Farm School in Barrington, which was established as a nonprofit organization in 2018, youth also join this mission. The 3-acre farm welcomes students from other schools, like nearby St. Luke’s and Barrington Middle School, as well as scout troops and an eight-week program for homeschoolers.

There is no structured curriculum. Instead, volunteers and farm manager Mark Phillips allow students to follow their interests. They guide lessons in soil management, regenerative agriculture, maintaining a pollinator garden, beekeeping, and composting. Meanwhile, high schoolers shape their own senior projects in agricultural business development topics like farm marketing and logo design, while other students learn about bugs and contribute their findings to the farm newsletter. They sell their harvest at their farm stand and last year donated 821 bunches or boxes of produce to Tap-in organization, a Barrington nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and support to East Bay residents.

“The mission of the farm is to grow food, inspire learning, build community, and foster connections with the land. So, really, it’s a teaching farm,” said Beverly Migliore, interim board chairwoman and retired state of Rhode Island environmental scientist. “When I realized how tough it is … and how many things you have to do to end up with one full head of lettuce, it teaches kids how much effort goes into it and the people that grow the food, also why we pay certain prices for certain foods and about how good fresh food is for you. And then we continue to talk about climate change… and when you get into all those different aspects of farming, one of those discussions will hit a nerve with them.”

At Smithfield’s Raymond C. LaPerche Elementary School, an edible classroom with raised vegetable and herb beds helps students learn about plant life cycles, being self-reliant, and trying new foods. This fall students will plant garlic and harvest it next spring, while Annie Bayer, farm manager and educator at Revive The Roots, Smithfield’s edible garden partner, teaches them about the role of oxygen in soil health.

“Children can learn so much about community and empathy by gardening. They learn arts, and food, and science, and literacy. They learn why. … So this (edible garden) will be geared toward outdoor learning,” Bayer said. “If we focus on four crops per year, these kids will know all about them by the time they graduate.”

This fall students at the Raymond C. LaPerche Elementary School in Smithfield, R.I., will plant garlic and harvest it next spring. Courtesy of Julie Dorsey

This small garden and its curriculum plan are part of a larger district-wide initiative devoted to “community, cafeteria, and classroom,” which is in its fourth academic year thanks to a USDA Farm to School grant that increases fresh local food consumption and education, said Smithfield Public Schools assistant superintendent Sara Monaco. Edible gardens will expand to the town’s other two elementary schools this year, too.

Taste tests of garden veggies in the cafeteria and a new smoothie bicycle that’s hooked up to a blender allow students to experiment. Meanwhile, classroom instruction for fifth-graders incorporates lessons on food chains and interactions between living things, third-graders learn about the impacts that water and climate have on organic growing, and second-graders’ English Language Arts focuses on green spaces and community gardens.

“So then they can go do that in our garden, or in our cafeteria with composting. … We can connect the basil and tomatoes in the garden and the wheat to the pizza that they’re eating. Because a lot of times when we ask kids, ‘Where does pizza come from?’ they say, ‘Oh, it comes from a box,’” Monaco said. “It really comes from this and so, getting them to understand is important.”

Understanding is one thing, but passion is another, and this is a consistent part of these programs. These kids want to be in the field, they are curious in their questioning and problem solving, and clearly want to make an impact, Churgin said. Working with Brennan, AgInnovation won The President’s Environmental Youth Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2021.

“Eighth-graders are smart and they are the next generation to save our planet. They do go home and say to their parents, ‘Why are you using a plastic water bottle instead of reusable?’” Churgin said. “They take such pride in this.”