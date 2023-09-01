Jack Teixeira, Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information, loses appeal of detention order

She noted that investigators have not recovered Teixeira’s storage devices, including his computer hard drive, or any of the original documents he is accused of removing from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while working as a cyber-defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing.

“The court is not persuaded that Teixeira’s opportunities to obstruct justice have passed,” US District Judge Indira Talwani wrote in a 16-page ruling denying Teixeira’s appeal of a detention order by a magistrate judge.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military information online, lost his bid for freedom Friday when a judge refused to overturn an order requiring him to remain in jail while awaiting trial on espionage charges.

“In the wrong hands, the information and documents that the government has not recovered could do great harm to the community by threatening national security,” Talwani wrote. “In sum, the charges are serious, and the offense involves ongoing potential harm to the community.”

The judge also noted that Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, searched classified databases for information on mass shootings, kept a locker containing guns and a gas mask in his bedroom, and “exhibited a chilling interest in violence and disregard for human life” when commenting on a social media platform.

Teixeira is accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. He has been in custody since his arrest in April and has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. A trial date has yet to be set.

In Friday’s ruling, Talwani cited an FBI affidavit that alleges Teixeira sent messages on Discord expressing support for a potential terrorist attack at the World Cup and wrote, “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

The defense downplayed the government’s concern about the messages, writing in court filings that Teixeira’s concerns “were shared primarily among teenagers on a forum dedicated to war/combat-based videogames.”

Teixeira’s lawyers argued that the government has failed to show that Teixeira “has an actual ideological desire to harm others” and urged the judge to release him on bail with restrictions, including that he live with his father, not possess any weapons, and stay off the internet.

“The court recognizes that Teixeira has never acted on or been accused of acting on any of his threats of violence,” Talwani wrote in denying his request for bail. “Nonetheless, the court cannot ignore Teixeira’s documented interest in mass shootings, his expressed desire for violence when communicating on social media, and his ability to carefully marshal his words when seeking to convince others to trust him.”

The judge affirmed the May detention order by US Magistrate Judge David Hennessy. She found that Teixeira “poses a risk of obstructing justice” and “no set of release conditions could reasonably assure the safety of the community...given Teixeira’s personal history and the nature of the information he may continue to possess.”

In earlier court filings, Teixeira’s lawyers argued that it was unfair to keep him locked up while former president Donald Trump was allowed to remain free after he was indicted in Florida in June on charges that include violating the Espionage Act. They noted the government argued Teixeira was a national security risk and may flee because he had information that would be invaluable to a foreign adversary, yet didn’t raise those concerns in the case against Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, involving the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com.