Lawrence schools trying to recover $2.7 million ‘frozen’ by online phishing scheme, officials say

“It’s not that the money has been lost” though it’s currently frozen, Castillo said Friday in a phone interview.

Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office held an emergency meeting Thursday with informational technology specialists to discuss the security breach, according to DePeña’s spokesperson, Nestor Castillo.

The Lawrence Public Schools are working to recover $2.7 million in funds that were recently “frozen” when a staffer responded to a phishing email sent by scammers posing as a school district vendor, city officials said.

State and federal law enforcement authorities have been notified, and the city plans to alert the public once it receives additional information, Castillo said.

Requests for comment were sent early Friday afternoon to the FBI and State Police.

Lawrence Interim School Superintendent Juan Rodriguez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

“These days, cybercriminals pose as contractors and vendors with various illegal schemes to defraud government entities and private corporations around the world in the hope of intercepting payments,” DePeña said in a statement. “These criminals are cunning and continually look for ways to fool institutions.”

The mayor said the law enforcement probe of the cyber breach, which was first reported by The Eagle-Tribune, looks “very promising,” though he didn’t say when or if the school district would be able to recover the funds.

DePeña said “criminals have attempted to defraud the City of Lawrence school system by posing as a service provider,” and that he’s directed “both IT and Finance to implement systematic safeguards and tighten verification processes that will alert us to fraudulent cyber attempts” in an effort to prevent future breaches.

Other municipalities have been targeted by cyber criminals, including Lowell in April.

On April 25, Lowell officials first reported that a cybersecurity breach had forced the shutdown of computer servers and telephones in multiple city agencies. City officials reported May 5 that phone service had been restored to multiple city offices, and authorities said emergency 911 service was never affected.

A cybercrime organization called “Play” believed to be based in Russia claimed credit for the Lowell attack.

Play operates a website on the “dark web,” a part of the Internet that’s inaccessible to standard browsers and search services. The Play site lists Lowell among the organization’s victims, which apparently include about 75 organizations around the world, ranging from BMW’s operations in France to the sheriff’s department in Palo Alto, Iowa.

Play says it has compromised “private and personal confidential data, passports, IDs, finance, payroll, departments documents, budget and etc.” It encrypts the data stored in the victim’s computer systems, making it inaccessible until they pay a ransom to get the decryption key.

No criminal actors have claimed responsibility for the Lawrence attack, and no arrests have been made.

Rodriguez in May had submitted a proposed LPS budget of $260.1 million to the mayor’s office for Fiscal Year 2024, which began in July, according to city documents.

That funding request, the documents state, is supported “mainly from state aid” and represents an increase of 11 percent, or $27.3 million, from the prior fiscal 2023 adopted budget.

The documents indicate that the fiscal 2024 budget will support “significant investments” in several areas including summer school and acceleration academies, building repairs and upgrades, and a holistic learning environment that includes “extensive opportunities in the arts, athletics and beyond.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.