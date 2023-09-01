This Maine inn ranked 4th-best bed and breakfast in the US, according to USA Today

It was the only New England inn to make the list.

Pilgrim’s Inn in Deer Isle, Maine, was voted the fourth-best bed and breakfast in the U.S. by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 2023 .

Looking to get away at a bed and breakfast in New England? This Maine inn was ranked among the top 10 in the country for its “charm and heartfelt hospitality.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted; your support has been unmatched,” the inn said in a Facebook post about its ranking. “We will continue to provide a welcoming environment for guests as they relax and explore the beautiful sights of Downeast Maine.”

Built in 1793, the inn has 12 guest rooms in the main building and an additional three cottages. It is open May through October each year, according to the inn’s website.

“Find that off-the-beaten-path place: Relax in the solitude of this place, Explore this beautiful area, and Restore your energy for life,” the inn’s website says.

It’s one of the oldest buildings in Deer Isle and is on the National Register of Historic Places, the website says. It was purchased in 2022 by Al and Lindsay Schmurr, who previously ran a resort in Missouri for more than a decade.

Located on Main St., the inn is close to various activities, including hiking, the theater, Acadia National Park, local wines and brews, and local restaurants.

Guests can purchase a $130 Romance Package for their stay and a $30 per person Relax and Restore Wellness Kit to accompany their visit.

