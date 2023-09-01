Norfolk man will admit to conspiring to price gouge hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

The act gives the president the authority to control the general distribution of materials deemed scarce and critical to national defense in an emergency, and such items can’t be sold “at prices in excess” of prevailing market rates, legal filings said.

Jason Colantuoni, 35, was charged Thursday in US District Court in Boston with a sole count of conspiracy to commit price gouging in violation of the Defense Production Act, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said.

A Norfolk man will plead guilty to a federal charge alleging he conspired to price gouge hospitals in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by selling them N95 masks at huge markups, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Colantuoni’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Levy’s office said a friend of Colantuoni’s, identified by authorities as Individual 1, launched a company in Florida in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Between March and April of that year, Levy’s office said, Colantuoni, his friend, and the company’s head of sales identified as Individual 2 allegedly conspired “to exploit and profit off” hospitals’ dire need for face coverings at the outset of the global health emergency.

The trio obtained masks from various sources and allegedly sold them “to desperate hospitals in Massachusetts and elsewhere at prices in excess of the prevailing market price,” Levy’s office said.

Prior to the pandemic, prosecutors said, the same hospitals normally paid between 44 cents and 70 cents per mask.

Colantuoni and his coconspirators allegedly offered to sell masks to the hospitals in spring 2020 for as much as $11.95 each, according to Levy’s office.

“The weighted average price for the company’s purchases of N95 masks was approximately $4.48 per mask, while the weighted average price for the company’s sales of N95 masks to hospitals was approximately $9.91 per mask,” said prosecutors.

Advertisement

A plea hearing hasn’t been set.

The price gouging charge carries penalties of up to a year in prison, up to a year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $10,000, Levy’s office said.

A plea deal filed in court said prosecutors have agreed to recommend a term of “incarceration within” the guidelines applicable to Colantuoni in exchange for his guilty plea, as well as six months of supervised release, and “restitution in an amount to be determined at sentencing.”

Prosecutors will also recommend a fine “within the Guidelines sentencing range as calculated by the Court at sentencing, excluding departures, unless the Court finds that Defendant is not able, and is not likely to become able, to pay a fine.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.