Northeastern police investigate break-in reported at student apartment

A student reported that someone had entered their apartment at 109 St. Stephen St. while no one was home, sometime between Tuesday evening and Friday morning, Northeastern said in a statement. The intruder apparently entered through an unlocked bedroom window adjacent to a fire escape.

Four days before fall classes begin, Northeastern University police are investigating after someone broke into a student’s university-leased apartment and rummaged through their things earlier this week, the school said Friday.

Northeastern University police advised students to lock their windows, especially if they are accessible near ground floor levels or fire escapes, the school said. Students were also told to take note of where emergency phones are on campus.

“Be aware of your surroundings when coming and going from your residence and do not let others ‘piggyback’ into your apartment building,” the school said.

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact the Northeastern University Police Department at 617-373-2121, the school said.

