Photos of the month: August 2023

Jason Voudri, a commercial airline pilot, waited for the Red Line train at Savin Hill on Aug. 24. Erin Clark/Globe StaffElla, 9, (center) reached for confetti streamers as they fell on the crowd during the 12th Annual Back-to-School Celebration at TD Garden on Aug. 22. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA woman navigated the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as a heavy rain fell in Aug. 8Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffEdith Palencia took a photograph of the front gate at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston that was set up for BOSTONLIGHTS 2023 on Aug. 2.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Contestants in the Nude Olympics participated in a tug-of-war while competing at the 20th Annual Porcupine Festival in Lancaster, N.H. The event took place at Body Freedom Village, and area of the campground that allows for nudists to express their freedoms on June 23.Erin Clark/Globe StaffAn aerial view of Long Beach in Rockport, home to a seawall that is in need of major repairs on Aug. 2.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeA Boston police officer looks at two people in wheelchairs in the area known as Mass and Cass on Aug. 4.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA bee fluttered away after visiting a sunflower, at 88 Terrace St. in Boston on Aug. 10.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffActivities Coordinator Cathie Mesina danced with audience members after hosting a talent show at the Cohen Florence Levine Estates in Chelsea on Aug 10. Erin Clark/Globe StaffSkylar Brown, 7, showed off her gymnastic moves while visiting Carson Beach on Aug. 11.Erin Clark/Globe Staff A view from inside an antique Fresnel lens at Graves Light as co-owners Bobby Sager and Dave Waller looked over the almost-finished installation on Aug. 16. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffHaven Mazeroll (left) and Daquan Pendarvis, both friends of rapper Latrell James, cheered him on as he performed at the GLD FSTVL held at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Aug. 12. The festival was put on to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeMigrants who had waited in line throughout the night outside of Federal Plaza for an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in appointment took shelter underneath sheets of plastic and cardboard as rain fell before sunrise in Manhattan on Aug. 16. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffDavid Pujupata, 20, and Janet Maji, 20, waited for their ICE check-in at Federal Plaza on Aug 16. Janet arrived in the United States eleven months ago while pregnant and gave birth six months ago. David arrived in the United States in July with the couple's 4-year-old daughter. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffChildren laughed together while waiting for the talent show at the Concord Recreation Department’s day camp on Aug. 11. Erin Clark/Globe StaffAn attendee wore red, white, and blue while waiting to see Donald Trump deliver remarks in Windham, N.H. on Aug. 8. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA Savannah Bananas player made his entrance during team introductions. The team played the Party Animals at Brockton’s Campanelli Stadium on their first ever visit to Massachusetts on Aug. 16.Barry Chin/Globe StaffJessica Gormley looked at the crater left from a huge tree that was blown over in her back yard in Johnston, R.I., during the tornado there on Aug. 18.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Monarch butterflies occupied the head of a wildflower inside Butterfly Hollow at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, which will be open until Oct. 29, weather permitting. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffWorld War II Coast Guard veteran Yolanda Cerullo looked out from the front porch of her residence at Compass on the Bay on Aug. 19. She celebrated her 100th birthday with greetings from well-wishers and a small motorcade organized by the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post 561 that drove by her as she sat in a chair outside. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffChampion Zhang Weili defeated Amanda Lemos for the strawweight title in the UFC 292 co-main event at TD Garden in Boston on Aug. 20.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNicole Flynt posed for a portrait while attending the 50th Caribbean American Carnival in Boston on Aug. 26.Erin Clark/Globe StaffIncoming BPS Kindergartners made shadows with their hands while playing at the Boston Children’s Museum during the annual "Countdown To Kindergarten Celebration" on Aug. 29.Erin Clark/Globe StaffSasha Gonzalez walked into Clark Street Community School in Worcester with her daughter, Angelisse Demota. The 4-year-old is not attending school, but she “had to dress up for my brother’s first day.” Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Volunteers Kristin Wason and her daughter, Teagan, 5, placed purple flags in the ground during the Department of Public Health’s International Overdose Awareness Day Flag Planting event on Boston Common on Aug. 31. More than 22,000 purple flags were planted on Boston Common to represent the Massachusetts residents who died from overdoses since 2011. Wason is a nurse practitioner at the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffRoommates Jack and Nine relaxed amidst a collection of their belongings and those of their roommates as they are in the process of moving out of their apartment on Ashford Street. It was the annual Allston Christmas on Thursday as students with their apartment leases ending put tons of stuff on the streets of Allston to be thrown out or found by “treasure” hunters. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff