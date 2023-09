Presidential campaigns traversing N.H. as voters get serious

Those who pay particularly close attention to politics have been tracking presidential campaigns for months already. But many voters who will cast ballots in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 2024 primary are just now beginning to take serious notice.

Now that the GOP contenders have gone toe-to-toe in the first of their nationally televised debates and New Hampshire’s vote is less than five months away, Labor Day weekend marks an informal kickoff to the in-earnest campaign season. Here’s a rundown of which candidates will be on the ground in the Granite State in the days ahead: