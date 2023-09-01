Presidential campaigns traversing N.H. as voters get serious

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will swing by Brown’s backyard barbecue on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Rye.

Now that the GOP contenders have gone toe-to-toe in the first of their nationally televised debates and New Hampshire’s vote is less than five months away, Labor Day weekend marks an informal kickoff to the in-earnest campaign season. Here’s a rundown of which candidates will be on the ground in the Granite State in the days ahead:

Those who pay particularly close attention to politics have been tracking presidential campaigns for months already. But many voters who will cast ballots in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 2024 primary are just now beginning to take serious notice.

All of those candidates are running for the Republican nomination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, both of whom are challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination, haven’t announced public events in New Hampshire for the foreseeable future, and Biden himself may keep his distance throughout this cycle, considering his efforts to push South Carolina to the front of the 2024 nominating calendar.

By the way, Sept. 1 marks the extended deadline for New Hampshire officials to comply with the Democratic National Committee’s demands. Spoiler: They have no intention of doing so.

