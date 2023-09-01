State asks UMass Memorial to delay closure of Leominster hospital’s maternity unit

The letter, issued Friday, is the latest in the saga around the closure of labor and delivery services at UMass Memorial Health HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, which has sparked community protest and outcry from state and local leaders, union members, the Worcester NAACP , and the March of Dimes , a nonprofit focused on maternal and newborn health. The closure is planned for Sept. 23.

The Department of Public Health has called UMass Memorial’s plan to close a maternity unit at a Leominster hospital inadequate and asked the health system to delay the closure as it works to file more information.

Criticisms mounted in the state’s letter, which called for more extensive information on a number of components to the plan, most notably around transportation of patients in labor and its assessment of remaining services.

“The Department expects the Hospital to have a fully developed and implemented access plan and should not contemplate closure of the Service until the Department deems the essential service process complete,” the Department of Public Health said in the letter.

In a statement, spokespeople with UMass Memorial said they remained committed to engaging with the state as the health system addresses the agency’s additional questions.

Advocates applauded the state’s decision, saying it validated many of their criticisms.

“With the DPH response today, the process goes on to ensure that the health and well being of expectant mothers and their newborns will be protected no matter what the final outcome of the process is,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

However, many groups said their work had just begun.

“Their call for a delay of the closure is an important first step, but the only viable and safe solution is to stop this closure,” said David Schildmeier, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “Going forward, the goal of all who care about maternal child health in this effort will be to urge UMass and the Healey administration to use its authority to protect the public health and stop this closure.”

The health system will have 10 days to respond to the state’s letter.

In early August, state officials determined the maternity unit was critical to maintaining health in the region, and required the hospital to submit detailed explanations and workarounds for the planned closure.

In its response, the health system said it intended to set up transportation services for non-emergency transport of local patients and family members to other area hospitals — all of which are at least 20 minutes away. For emergency deliveries, circumstances the health system said were rare, area EMS providers would receive additional training.

The health system had also said it had retained Health Resources in Action to assess the state of prenatal and postpartum care in the region. Gaps identified through that process will be addressed by a yet-to-be developed grant program. The organization will also conduct an annual assessment of the closure’s impact.

However, the state said the transportation plans had “not been developed fully,” and asked the health system for more information on transportation barriers, timing of the availability of transportation prior to the closure, and confirming that the transportation services would remain going forward. The hospital must also have solidified a contract for transportation or an alternate mechanism for regional transportation before the closure.

DPH also said it was “extremely concerned” that UMass, which announced the closure in May, had not conducted an assessment of community needs and a mapping of current clinical care and social services. It said such a plan should be completed and submitted to DPH prior to the closure, as well as a timeline for engagement with the community on the plan.

The health system must also provide more information on how patients will access alternative labor and delivery sites, if additional ambulances will be provided, how the hospital will ensure the safe transfer of patients, and more.

Eladia Romero, co-chair for the Community United to Save Our Birthing Center coalition, said the state’s letter is the first step that hopefully prompts the health system to engage with the community on how to not only keep the service, but improve it.

Irene Hernandez, co-chair of the same group, said the birth center was only the latest hospital unit to close — UMass previously closed pediatrics and a cardiac rehabilitation unit in Leominster — and that the community was standing up given the critical need.

“If we allow them to continue to remove essential services, our hospital will close eventually,” she said.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.