The story behind that profanity-laced pizza review video in Davis Square

During the video, restaurant founder Charlie Redd appeared in the background of Portnoy’s video and a swearing match quickly ensued.

Last week, Portnoy, who started his multimillion-dollar media business in Massachusetts, stood outside of Dragon Pizza in Davis Square as part of his “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video series, where he walks into a shop, purchases a pizza, and samples it on the sidewalk outside.

SOMERVILLE — A Davis Square pizza shop found itself under intense online criticism this week after video of the restaurant’s owner confronting and arguing with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went viral.

Before the review came out, Redd made references on Instagram to his interaction with Portnoy, piquing people’s interest. But things came to a boil Thursday night when Portnoy finally shared the review on social media and talked about the tense exchange during a sit-down on Tucker Carlson’s new show on X, formerly Twitter.

People have been feasting on the back-and-forth ever since, with some locals defending the pizza shop as it was bombarded with negative online reviews and comments.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

What is Dragon Pizza?

The “punk-rock pizza shop” opened in Davis Square in 2018 and has generated some buzz ever since, getting a rave review in the Boston Globe as the best local pizza spot around and being named best New York-style pizza by Boston magazine in 2022.

The hype around the restaurant may have been what brought Portnoy, a devoted pizza fan, to its doorstep. (He also did several other reviews in Somerville recently.)

Redd came to Somerville when he closed his former restaurant in Roslindale, Redd’s in Rozzie, citing fears that a Boston proposal to allow more liquor licenses would devalue the one that he owned.

What was Redd’s issue with Portnoy reviewing his pizza?

When Redd emerged from his shop to confront Portnoy, who has been doing this type of review for years, he said he thought Portnoy’s “One Bite” pizza critiques were unfair to small business owners.

“Enjoy your pizza as any customer. But I don’t appreciate what you do coming in and judging a business with one bite,” Redd said in the video. “I hope you enjoy your pizza, but I don’t appreciate what you do to small businesses.”

He also denounced Portnoy’s “whole [expletive] platform” and referenced the New York Times, which recently featured coverage about Portnoy’s business dealings and controversial past.

The argument escalated after Redd told Portnoy to “move along” from the sidewalk, with swearing and insults on both sides.

For his part, Portnoy cited his efforts to raise millions of dollars for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

You said this initially happened last week. So why are people talking about it now?

Locals probably sensed something like this was coming after photos popped up on Dragon Pizza’s Instagram page last week of Redd giving Portnoy the middle finger (a moment captured in the Barstool video clip).

“[Expletive] you and the Stool you came in on, Dave [expletive],” Redd wrote on Aug. 22. “You truly are the classless tool I thought you are.”

Redd then posted a drawing of himself flipping Portnoy the bird.

On Thursday, Portnoy posted his “One Bite” review, which labeled Redd’s pizza joint “The Worst Pizza Place in America.” He pinned the video to the top of his X profile; it has since been viewed nearly 10 million times.

What’s the latest in the saga?

Before sharing the video, Portnoy talked about what happened on Carlson’s talk show.

It’s was the opening topic on the program, which included a discussion about Portnoy’s recent purchase of Barstool Sports from Penn Entertainment for just $1 after initially selling them the brand for more than $500 million.

The video caused a backlash against Dragon Pizza and Redd, but some people have rallied around the restaurant as it gets blasted with negative reviews online.

On a Reddit page for Boston, someone posted that “Dragon Pizza needs our support,” and asked people to “Buy a pizza. Buy a slice. Buy two slices.”

“DRAGON PIZZA FANS, LET’S RIDE,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Portnoy is trying to sell T-shirts featuring Redd’s drawing of himself flipping off the Barstool founder, and news sites across the country have pounced on the drama.

This is a lot of stuff over a pizza review.

It sure is. But there’s may be one silver lining in all of this: “Dom of the Year.”

As the drama has swirled, a local rapper who injected himself into Portnoy’s video and introduced himself as a former Dragon Pizza employee by the name of “Dom of the Year,” has emerged as a bright light.

After having a long chat with Portnoy, Dom later pokes his head back into the camera frame to continue their conversation.

The cameo didn’t go unnoticed by the millions who have seen the heated argument.

“Dom of the year won that exchange,” one person wrote on X. “Dom of the Year, instant legend,” another said.

As his name trended on X Friday, Dom seized the moment to promote his music.

“Go buy and stream my album!” he wrote with the hashtag “#TooMuchParm,” a reference to one of Portnoy’s critiques about Redd’s pizza.









Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him @steveannear.