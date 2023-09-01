T.F. Green Airport reported in lockdown status amid security threat, officials say

The TF Green Airport is in lockdown as law enforcement investigates a security threat at Rhode Island’s largest airport Friday, officials said.

“Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat,’' airport officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available.”

The information was posted at 11:35 a.m.