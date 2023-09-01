Three factors at play in Tuesday’s R.I. congressional primary

So as Tuesday’s primary approaches, First Congressional District voters are preparing to winnow the field further by selecting one Democrat and one Republican to face off in the Nov. 7 special election.

That bombshell set off an explosion of political ambition, producing a running list of potential First Congressional District candidates that read like a roll call of current and former officials. A whopping 35 candidates declared their candidacies. But just 15 candidates — 13 Democrats and two Republicans — qualified to appear on the ballot, and two Democrats ended up dropping out.

PROVIDENCE — More than six months have passed since David N. Cicilline stunned Rhode Island’s political realm by announcing he was leaving office June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

Advertisement

But in all probability, the Democrat will end up winning. The district’s voter enrollment is 44 percent Democrat, 44 percent independent, and just 12 percent Republican. And in 2020, President Joe Biden trounced Republican Donald Trump by 29 percentage points in the district, which includes the eastern half of the state.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

So let’s take a look at three factors at play as Rhode Islanders decide who to elect to Congress:

Race and gender

Rhode Island has never elected a person of color to Congress, and it has never sent a Democratic woman to Washington. The only woman elected to Congress was Republican Claudine Schneider, who represented the Second Congressional District from 1981 to 1991.

Now, seven of the 11 Democrats in the race are Black and/or Latina, making this by far the most diverse field of congressional candidates in Rhode Island history. And the question of whether Rhode Island will keep sending white men to D.C. arose during a WJAR-10 debate this week.

“I do believe representation matters,” state Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat born in Colombia, said during the debate.

Advertisement

“Rhode Island is a very diverse community,” said state Senator Ana Quezada, a Providence Democrat born in the Dominican Republic. “We cannot just keep having four Caucasian men indefinitely representing us.”

Former state representative Aaron Regunberg, a white Providence Democrat seen as the front-runner, said, “I agree with my colleagues that identity and representation matter a lot, and that is why I have worked hard behind the scenes at every election since 2010 to help support and elect new voices — progressive women and people of color.”

Regunberg noted that he has been endorsed by women of color, including US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive New York Democrat.

Stephanie Beauté, a Black North Smithfield Democrat, leveled the sharpest criticism, saying Regunberg “leverages the plight of Black and brown communities for his own selfish benefit.” She said that like Donald Trump, “he believes as an educated white man that he is the only person here that can defend the working class although he does not come from a working class background.”

Regunberg said he has backed progressive women of color such as state Representative Leonela Felix, a Pawtucket Democrat who spoke during Regunberg’s rally Sunday with US Senator Bernie Sanders at the Columbus Theatre.

During that rally, Felix said, “Why am I — a Black Afro-Latina woman — supporting Aaron, over other people of color who are running? That is a very legit question to ask. The answer is very simple: More than identity politics, Rhode Island needs a champion who will fight to ensure that families not only survive, but that they thrive.”

Advertisement

After that rally, a van rolled by the Columbus Theatre with a sign that said, “Bernie Sanders once again not supporting a woman of color.” Beauté, who posted a photo of herself next to the sign, said she did not pay for the truck but agreed with the message.

The progressive lane

The drama in the First Congressional District race is less about whether a Democrat or a Republican will win than it is about whether a progressive Democrat or a more moderate establishment Democrat will prevail.

Regunberg has made a strong case for being the progressive choice in the race, pointing to his endorsements from AOC, Sanders, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and US Representatives Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna. He also can cite local support from Felix, Representative Cherie Cruz, and Senator Tiara Mack.

Regunberg’s pitch was clear during the Sanders rally when he said, “This is a deep-blue district. This is the kind of district that can support a lot more than just one more Democratic vote. This is a district that can support someone who’s actually going to organize up there, someone who’s going to fight to help build power for working people in Washington.”

But Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers said local progressives are not unanimous in their choice for the First Congressional District seat. For example, Cano has support from state Senators Samuel W. Bell and Meghan E. Kallman, state Representatives Edith H. Ajello and Rebecca Kislak, and former state senator Gayle Goldin. Quezada and others also have progressive support.

Advertisement

Also, six former legislators and candidates issued a statement blasting him soon after he announced his candidacy. It was part of a “progressive civil war” evident in 2021 when Regunberg criticized the Rhode Island Political Cooperative for backing primary challengers to Democratic legislators who’d advocated for progressive causes.

This week, while Regunberg was trumpeting AOC’s endorsement, former White House official Gabe Amo was announcing the support of former US Representative Patrick J. Kennedy, a Democrat who represented Rhode Island’s First Congressional District from 1995 to 2011.

In Providence on Friday, Kennedy called Regunberg “too extreme,” warning that the Democratic Party could end up losing the seat in future elections.

So many controversies so little time

At the outset, the First Congressional District race appeared to be a sleepy mid-summer affair promising far more candidates than public interest. But the past month has been punctuated by one controversy after another.

As the only statewide office holder in the race, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos was seen as the early favorite. But she suffered through weeks of withering scrutiny and headlines about potentially fraudulent signatures on her nomination papers, including the names of dead people.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has launched a criminal investigation that is unlikely to conclude before the final votes are cast on Tuesday. But the scandal appears to have taken a toll, as an internal poll by Amo showed Regunberg leading, Amo second, and Matos essentially tied with Cano for third place.

Advertisement

Myers and others questioned the poll’s validity, bemoaning the lack of independent polling, but they did not challenge the notion that Matos has fallen behind.

Regunberg faced scrutiny of his own over a super PAC funded by his father-in-law, James Cielinski, who donated $125,000, and his mother Erica Regunberg, who donated $5,000.

Campaign donations are subject to strict limits, currently set at $3,300 for an individual. But groups like super PACs can spend more than that to help a candidate get elected, as long as they do so without any coordination with the campaign. Regunberg denied coordinating with his relatives, but his rivals didn’t buy it.

The Working Families Party, which backs Regunberg, blasted Amo for taking contributions from lobbyists for big corporations. Amo fired back, saying, “Since his father-in-law established a super PAC to help buy this seat, there has been strong evidence to suggest that Aaron knowingly misled and lied about the issue to voters.”

Another Democratic candidate, Don Carlson, dropped out of the race on Sunday, two days after defending his conduct with a student at Williams College while he was a professor there in 2019.

An investigative report by WPRI 12 said Carlson was asked not to return to teach at Williams College after he allegedly sent a text message to a graduating senior in which “he suggested a relationship modeled on a website where people can pay to go on dates.” Carlson said he offered $5,000 to the student as “seed capital” to start a geothermal company but the plan never came to fruition and he didn’t pay the money.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.